US Gunman Shoots Dead 7 Relatives, Family Friend, Then Takes Own Life: Police

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A 45-year-old man shot and killed seven relatives and a family friend at a home in Pennsylvania before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Saturday. The victims in the city of Erie included two young children and a woman who was eight months pregnant.

Police responded Friday evening to reports of shots fired and discovered two women dead in the street, Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah told reporters. Video evidence showed the pair arriving at the residence appearing distressed, then attempting to contact neighbours and enter the house, Lorah said.

Recommended For You

The gunman exited the house, shot them, and returned inside, he said. The man barricaded himself inside the home as police surrounded the building and ordered him to exit. He was later found inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lorah said. The shooter and seven of his victims were related, Lorah said. The eighth victim was a family friend. Inside the home, a five-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were found dead. The other victims were men and women ranging in age from 19 to 51. One of the women was eight months pregnant.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Local news outlet Erie News Now said responding officers were being offered counseling over the horrifying incident.

"Many people across our community are hurting today: the neighbours who witnessed what happened, the families and friends of those who were killed, the officers and first responders who answered these calls, and others struggling to make sense of something so terrible," Erie Mayor Daria Devlin told reporters Saturday. "We cannot undo what happened last night, and we cannot take away the grief that these families are carrying, but we can make sure that they don't have to carry it alone," she said.

Mass shootings occur frequently in the United States, where guns vastly outnumber people and efforts to increase firearm restrictions face steep political and legal hurdles.

Man suspected of killing 5 in Oregon found dead; deceased animals found at victims' home Gunman kills six family members, then himself, in eastern Iowa, police say Eight children killed in Louisiana mass shooting: US media

ALSO READ