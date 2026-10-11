Msheireb Properties Embraces Agentic AI With Gemini Enterprise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the Google Cloud Summit Doha, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on 22 September 2026, Msheireb Properties announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech, an ICT division at Mannai Technologies, to deploy Gemini Enterprise.

This strategic initiative marks an important step in Msheireb Properties' digital transformation journey, bringing advanced agentic AI capabilities into its operations to enhance efficiency, enable smarter decision-making and support its vision of a smart and sustainable city rooted in Qatari heritage.

As the developer of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown, Msheireb Properties continues to advance innovation in smart city development. The adoption of Gemini Enterprise will enable the organization to transform how it manages and accesses information across its extensive asset portfolio, using advanced AI-powered search, retrieval and agentic capabilities.

Through this partnership, Msheireb Properties, and Mannai InfoTech will work with Google Cloud to explore and implement AI-driven use cases that can improve operational efficiency, enhance the experience of employees and stakeholders, and create new opportunities for intelligent and sustainable city management.

The integration of the Gemini Enterprise with Msheireb Properties' enterprise collaboration and workspace planning tools was enabled through the technical expertise of Mannai InfoTech.

The announcement at QNCC underscores the growing momentum of Qatar's technology ecosystem. For Msheireb Properties, this is an investment in the cognitive infrastructure of a smart city and a contribution to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha was built on the belief that heritage and innovation can shape a better way of urban living. Our collaboration with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech builds on that foundation. With Gemini Enterprise, our teams can draw on the knowledge behind every building and service in the city, making faster and better-informed decisions for the people who live, work and visit here,” said Senior ICT Manager, Msheireb Properties Eng. Ahmad Al Korbi.