Qatar Expands Digital Access To Business And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Entrepreneurs and investors from Qatar and abroad can access a range of market information, business data and location-based insights through Qatar Business Map Platform, a digital initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) designed to support market research and more informed business decisions.

The platform provides users with access to data and insights that can assist in exploring commercial activities, analyzing markets, identifying suitable business locations and discovering investment opportunities across the country, according to MoCI.

Designed for people considering establishing a new business as well as those exploring investment opportunities, the platform brings together information that can help users develop a clearer understanding of Qatar's commercial landscape.

Among the information available is the number of businesses and shops in specific areas, giving users an overview of existing commercial activity. The platform also provides information about the demographic composition of areas, allowing entrepreneurs and investors to examine the characteristics of communities when researching potential markets.

Another feature helps users identify the areas most aligned with their target audience. This can be relevant for businesses seeking locations that correspond with the customers they intend to serve. Users can also explore the types of existing activities and businesses across different areas, providing insight into the commercial mix in different parts of the country.

The platform further maps the geographic distribution of activities and businesses, including points where commercial activity is concentrated. This geographic information allows users to examine business patterns across Qatar and consider different locations as part of their market research.

According to infographic shared by the Ministry, the Business Map Platform includes six services aimed at helping users study the market. One of these is AI Map Analysis, which allows users to explore and analyze data in ways intended to provide a clearer understanding of market conditions.

The Find the Best Location service is designed to help users identify locations suitable for the nature of their business and target audience. Location-based information can provide an additional resource for entrepreneurs evaluating where to establish a commercial activity.

The platform also offers Monitor Business Closures, enabling users to track business closures and monitor market changes and opportunities.

Through Discover New Businesses, users can follow market developments and emerging opportunities. The service provides another way of examining changes in commercial activity and identifying areas where new businesses are developing.

The Explore Business Types service allows users to examine commercial activities according to business type, sector and geographic location. This can help users study how different business categories are distributed across Qatar.

The sixth service, Attract Foreign Investment, provides information to support the exploration of foreign investment and its distribution across Qatar.

Together, these services create a digital resource for entrepreneurs, investors and others conducting preliminary market research.