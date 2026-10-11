Caravan And Cabin Makers Ramp Up Production Ahead Of Winter Camping Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Many caravan and cabin manufacturers across the country have stepped up production to meet growing demand ahead of the 2026/2027 winter camping season, with some factories reporting waiting lists and orders dating back to April as demand outstrips available production capacity.

Prices vary widely depending on size, design and specifications, ranging from around QR60,000 for smaller cabins to around QR1.5mn for luxury caravans equipped with premium fittings and accessories. Some manufacturers noted that rising raw material costs, which have increased by almost 35%, and a sharp surge in shipping expenses have placed additional pressure on the sector. Shipping costs for a container have climbed from around $1,700 to $13,000, increasing the cost of imported materials and components. In spite of such challenges, manufacturers said they had sought to absorb part of the additional expenses, limiting price increases to maintain competitiveness and retain customers.

Accordingly, factories are currently operating at high capacity to complete confirmed orders on schedule while continuing to accept new requests for manufacturing, maintenance, repairs and refurbishment. Much of the production is customised, allowing customers to select layouts, finishes, materials and additional facilities according to their needs and blade-->

Ali Ghanem al-Kubaisi, a caravan factory owner, said his facility has been operating at full capacity in preparation for the winter camping season, although current demand was below last year's level.

“We have orders and work continuously from 5am until 9pm,” he said, adding that orders had started coming in towards the end of the previous camping season, with customers paying in three instalments.

Al-Kubaisi said higher steel and other material costs had pushed up production expenses, as the cost of steel required for a truckload of materials sufficient to manufacture five caravans had increased by around QR21,000. An eight-metre-long, four-metre-wide cabin typically costs between QR60,000 and QR90,000, depending on its specifications. Additional features, including beds, wardrobes, seating arrangements and parquet flooring, can increase the final price. He added that manufacturing a caravan generally takes two to three weeks when materials are available and production schedules permit.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Khalifa al-Kubaisi, another caravan factory owner, said preparations had been strengthened to accommodate new orders while maintaining quality standards and agreed delivery schedules. He noted that demand was encouraging and expected market activity to increase as the camping season registration period approaches. In addition to manufacturing mobile and fixed cabins, his factory provides repair, maintenance, renovation and modification services.

Ahmed Abdelhady, a caravan factory manager, said his facility had been working continuously since April, completing the manufacture, maintenance and refurbishment of approximately 170 caravans. Prices at his factory start at around QR65,000 and reach approximately QR1.48mn for the most expensive models. Luxury caravans start at about QR126,000, while the highest-priced units can measure 24 metres long and 4.5 metres wide and feature extensive fittings and accessories.

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