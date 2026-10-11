USS Oregon Arrives In Norway

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) arrived at the Port of Grøtsund near Tromsø for a scheduled port visit Oct. 6.

The port call is part of standard, routine operations conducted by U.S. and allied undersea forces across northern Europe and the Arctic. Grøtsund serves as an established logistics hub supporting regular replenishment, routine maintenance and crew rest for allied naval vessels operating in the region.

"Our port visit to Grøtsund reflects the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Norway, a vital NATO ally," said Capt. David Beam, deputy commodore of Task Force 69. "Security and stability in the High North are critical to the collective defense of Europe and North America. We are profoundly grateful to our Norwegian hosts for their continued partnership, world-class port facilities and generous hospitality as our submariners enjoy a well-deserved break."

U.S. submarine operations in the High North and the Norwegian Sea are an ongoing, predictable component of NATO collective defense and regional maritime stability. Operating above the Arctic Circle is standard practice for forward-deployed naval forces, which train regularly alongside the Royal Norwegian Armed Forces to maintain shared maritime domain awareness and seamless interoperability.

These routine deployments ensure open sea lines of communication across the North Atlantic and Arctic gateways, reinforcing decades of close bilateral defense cooperation between Norway and the United States.

While in port, crew members will explore Tromsø, experience local culture and engage with the host community.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.

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