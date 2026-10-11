Fakhro Motors Joins Royal Bahrain Concours For 2026 With YANGWANG U9 Xtreme On Display

RBC x Fakhro Motors

RBC x Fakhro Motors

RBC x Fakhro Motors

Fakhro Motors joins the Royal Bahrain Concours as an Automotive Partner, bringing the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme to the Royal Golf Club for the event's second edition.

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fakhro Motors, the exclusive distributor for BYD, DENZA & YANGWANG in Bahrain, will join the Royal Bahrain Concours this November as an Automotive Partner, bringing the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme to the Royal Golf Club for the event's second edition.

This partnership adds a high-performance electric dimension to a weekend celebrating exceptional cars. At the center of the display is the U9 Xtreme (U9X), the performance flagship of YANGWANG, BYD's ultra luxury sub brand.

For visitors, this showcase is a truly exclusive opportunity. With global production strictly limited to just 30 cars, the U9X is an incredibly rare collector's masterpiece. The event offers attendees a unique, up-close encounter with an icon that very few people in the world will ever see in person.

This extreme rarity is matched by record breaking performance. In September 2025, the U9X set a new global speed record for production cars by reaching 496.22 km/h at a testing facility in Germany. This speed is driven by four high-performance electric motors producing over 3,000 horsepower.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the hypercar features advanced technology designed for luxury and track performance. It utilizes a high voltage electrical system, BYD's fast charging Blade Battery, and an intelligent suspension system developed for the racetrack, allowing the U9X to deliver incredible handling alongside its immense power.

By presenting the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme, Fakhro Motors is offering motoring enthusiasts a rare look at the future of hypercars, a unique moment where record breaking performance and extreme exclusivity come together.

The Royal Bahrain Concours brings the classic and contemporary automotive worlds together, celebrating the ideas, engineering and craftsmanship that connect landmark cars of the past with the performance cars of today.

The 2026 event marks the second edition of the Royal Bahrain Concours and will feature 70 exceptional collector cars. In addition, a maximum of 100 cars will be displayed under the 'RBC Car Clubs' umbrella within the Royal Golf Club grounds, with each vehicle hand-curated by the RBC Car Club Steering Committee.

Amer Al Khan, Vice-Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Fakhro Motors and BYD to the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026. The YANGWANG U9 Xtreme is an extraordinary demonstration of just how rapidly automotive engineering is evolving.”

“A great concours should tell the full story of the motor car, from significant historic machinery to the technologies shaping the cars of tomorrow. Bringing the U9 Xtreme to the Royal Golf Club gives our guests the opportunity to see those two worlds side by side.”

Mohammed Fakhro, Manging Director of Fakhro Motors, added:“The Royal Bahrain Concours is an ideal setting in which to showcase the innovation and engineering behind BYD and YANGWANG, and to engage with Bahrain's knowledgeable community of collectors, owners and enthusiasts.

“We are particularly excited to present the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme. Its combination of advanced battery technology, four-motor performance and intelligent body control demonstrates the possibilities now being unlocked through electrification.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to the Fakhro Motors display and being part of a memorable weekend at the Royal Golf Club.”

Returning to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, the Royal Bahrain Concours will once again gather exceptional collector cars, leading regional car clubs, international guests and automotive and luxury brands for two days devoted to motoring, design and craftsmanship.

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours continues to develop Bahrain's place on the international calendar of significant automotive and luxury events.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding participating vehicles and the wider 2026 programme will be announced in due course.

Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

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Fakhro Motors Joins Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026 with YANGWANG U9 Xtreme on display News Provided By Influence associates October 11, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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