Telangana Official Suspended Over Insulting Remarks To A Farmer

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) The Telangana government has suspended a local revenue official in Siddipet district for making allegedly derogatory remarks against a farmer who approached him over a land dispute.

The government issued orders suspending Gajwek Tehsildar Chittampalli Swamy after a video showing him making the remarks went viral on social media.

Acting on a preliminary inquiry report submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Siddipet district Collector K. Haimavathi ordered his suspension.

Swamy has been directed not to leave his headquarters without prior permission.

"Are you still alive? Have you not consumed pesticides yet?" the tehsildar was seen asking the farmer when the latter approached the official over a land-related issue.

The officer's insensitive remarks had evoked public outrage. Following demands from farmers for action against the tehsildar, the district Collector had asked the RDO to conduct an inquiry. After the preliminary report submitted by the RDO, who found the official's behaviour to be inappropriate, the Collector issued the suspension order.

Yesu, a farmer from Maktha Masanpally village in Gajwel mandal, had expressed distress over a land-related issue.

As the farmer was explaining his problem, the tehsildar made the insulting remark. Yesu expressed distress over this and questioned whether he had made the statement intentionally. "Yes, I did. Of course, I did," the official replied.

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on social media in which Yesu stated that the incident happened 5-6 months ago.

The farmer said he had approached the tehsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) following a dispute with the relatives with regard to the compensation for the land acquired for the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Yesu said village elders, including the sarpanch and the deputy sarpanch, had accompanied him to the MRO office.

The farmer said the land issue was settled after the compensation money was credited to his bank account.