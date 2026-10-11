Recognising Women As Shakti Important Part Of Our Culture: CM Dhami On International Day Of Girl Child

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 11 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday highlighted the importance of respecting and empowering girls, saying that reverence for daughters and recognition of women as embodiments of strength have been integral to India's cultural heritage.

His message coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child and the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, during which Goddess Shailputri is worshipped.

Addressing an event organised in Dehradun under the Girls' Education Promotion Programme to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, CM Dhami drew a connection between the occasion and the traditional worship of female power during Navratri.

He said the festival offered an opportunity to reflect on the importance of ensuring dignity, security and equal opportunities for girls.

"Today is special because it is both the International Day of the Girl Child and the first day of Navratri, when we worship Goddess Shailputri. For centuries, our culture has revered girls as embodiments of Shakti, and the tradition of worshipping young girls during Ashtami and Navami reflects this belief. Respecting daughters and recognising women as 'Shakti' (embodiments of strength) are important parts of our cultural heritage," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the cultural significance attached to girls must be reflected in society's actions and efforts to ensure their overall development.

He highlighted traditions such as 'Kanya Pujan', observed during Navratri, saying they underline the importance of honouring young girls and treating them with respect.

"The true spirit of Kanya Pujan that we celebrate can only be fulfilled by providing girls with the necessary opportunities to pursue education, build their futures and progress safely in life," he said.

CM Dhami further underlined the importance of preparing girls for employment and self-employment, noting that initiatives aimed at expanding their opportunities could help them realise their potential and establish themselves in various fields.

"Our daughters are being prepared for employment and self-employment. These initiatives prove that when given opportunities, girls can demonstrate their abilities and excel in every field," the Chief Minister added.

During his address, CM Dhami also referred to the 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed, and the subsequent military response launched by India under the name Operation Sindoor.

Recalling the operation, he highlighted the role played by women officers in the Indian armed forces in communicating details of the military action to the public.

The Chief Minister referred to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media on the operation, as he spoke about the contribution of women officers in the country's defence establishment.

"You must have seen Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. During Operation Sindoor, after terrorists brutally killed unarmed people in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir, the Indian Army, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terrorist bases across the border in Pakistan... The press conference regarding the same was held by two women officers of the Indian armed forces -- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of translating the traditional respect accorded to girls into meaningful opportunities in education, employment and other areas of life.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are becoming empowered and self-reliant through various schemes.

"Our government is also continuously working for the economic and social empowerment of women, so that the women's empowerment of the state can move forward with dignity, self-respect, and self-reliance," he added.

"Our government has ensured 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in all government jobs in the state, so that the daughters of the state can get better employment opportunities and, by becoming self-reliant, play their important role in the development of the state," the Chief Minister said.

CM Dhami also distributed smartphones to the girl students and said, "I am fully confident that through these digital devices, all of you will not only further enhance your education but also leverage new opportunities in the fields of knowledge and technology to build your bright future."