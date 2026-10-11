DRI Seizes 7.8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 11.5 Crore, Arrests 6

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said that it has seized around 7.8 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at over Rs 11.5 crore in a series of intelligence-based operations across eastern India, uncovering smuggling routes linked to the Bangladesh border and arresting six people, including an alleged kingpin of a smuggling syndicate.

The enforcement action exposed the use of road and railway networks for moving smuggled gold from border areas towards major markets, particularly Kolkata, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

In one of the operations, DRI officers intercepted a four-wheeler at Dankuni Toll Plaza in West Bengal. The vehicle, carrying four occupants, was travelling towards Kolkata from Banpur, a town located near the Bangladesh border.

During a search of the vehicle and its passengers, officers recovered 50 gold bars weighing around 6.8 kg and valued at nearly Rs 10 crore.

Some of the gold bars bore foreign markings. According to officials, the occupants failed to produce any documents establishing lawful possession of the precious metal.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted their involvement in smuggling foreign-origin gold into India through Bangladesh. DRI said one of those arrested was the alleged kingpin of a smuggling syndicate operating in the Banpur border region.

In separate operations conducted on the same day, DRI teams intercepted train passengers at Malda Town Railway Station and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal. Searches resulted in the seizure of around 1 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

The seized gold, found in the form of bangles and gold bars, was allegedly being transported after being smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border through Tripura. The two passengers were arrested after they failed to provide valid documents proving the legal procurement of the gold.

Officials said the latest seizures highlight the continued use of border regions along Bangladesh, as well as key road and railway corridors linking the North-East with eastern markets, for the transportation of smuggled gold.