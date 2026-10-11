Saira Banu Recalls How She Manifested Being With Dilip Kumar At 12 On Their Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu recalled how she manifested being with legendary actor Dilip Kumar at the tender age of 12 as she marked their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Looking back on the circumstances under which they exchanged wedding vows, when she was 22 and he was 44, she wrote an emotional post saying, "Over the years, perhaps the whole world has come to know the extraordinary and hilarious circumstances under which my wedding with Dilip Sahib took place. Even today, when I look back upon those unexpected and beautiful turns of events, I find myself smiling and laughing at the sheer simplicity of it (sic)."

Sharing how her manifestation came true, Saira Banu added, "People speak so much about MANIFESTATION these days, about willing something into existence, about becoming the person you dream of being tomorrow. But, you see, my own little journey of manifestation began when I was merely twelve years old. I knew nothing of the word, nor did I understand the ways of the universe. All I knew, with the innocence of a young girl's heart, was that I wished to become an integral part of Sahib's life. And as destiny, in its own gracious way, would have it, that became my reality."

Amazed how destiny turned the honest desire of an innocent girl into her ultimate reality, she added, "On this day, I was blessed with a happiness beyond anything I could have ever imagined for myself. I often wonder how life can take the smallest, most innocent dreams we nurture in our hearts and transform them into memories that become our most treasured possessions."

"Everything about that day was perfect: the occasion, the people who surrounded us, and, above everything else, Dilip Sahib, who was, is, and shall always remain the most beautiful part of my world," she concluded, remembering her wedding day.