Premier League: 'We Will Have To Be At Our Best,' Says Van Dijk Ahead Of Man City Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, Oct 11 (IANS) Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has described Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City as a 'big challenge' that his side will relish, with the two-time champions set to resume their campaign after the international break at Anfield.

In his column in the matchday programme, Van Dijk said the fixture against the league leaders would provide an important test for Liverpool as they continue to develop as a team and seek greater consistency in their performances.

“Our Premier League campaign resumes, and, in my opinion, we could not have a better fixture with which to do so. After a longer gap than usual between league matches, we are all really looking forward to this game, a big and important test for us against the league leaders,” Van Dijk wrote.

“I know that the atmosphere will be amazing, as it always is at Anfield, and hopefully we can build on the progress we made before the international break with another good performance and result,” he added.

Liverpool head into the contest after a win against Bournemouth, with Van Dijk highlighting the team's defensive organisation, collective effort and determination as key positives from that performance.

“We stuck together, we defended well as a team, and we worked extremely hard to secure the three points, in what is always a really tough away game,” he said.

However, the Dutch defender stressed that Liverpool must build on that performance and produce consistent results as they look to improve their position in the league standings.

“The next step, and the key step, is to find that level of consistency, and I hope you guys can see how hard we are all working in that regard,” Van Dijk said.

He acknowledged the quality of Manchester City's squad and said Liverpool would need to perform at their best to secure a positive result against the visitors.

“We know the quality that the city possesses all over the pitch, and we will have to be at our best if we are to get what we want. It is a big challenge, but it is one we will relish. These are the games every player looks forward to, for sure,” he added.

Manchester City arrive at Anfield as the only team to have won all five of their opening Premier League matches in the 2026/27 season. Liverpool, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings with nine points from five games, having recorded two wins and three draws.

The match also presents an opportunity for Liverpool to improve their home record, having drawn both of their home league fixtures this season. City won both league meetings between the sides last season and will be looking to maintain their winning start after the international break.

Van Dijk said Liverpool must uphold the standards expected of the club and urged his teammates to demonstrate commitment and togetherness in front of their home supporters.

“This is a club which must always compete for everything and which demands the highest standards every single day. That's not a pressure; it's a privilege, and it is one we all enjoy as Liverpool players,” he wrote.

“Let's show all of those qualities, all of that commitment and all of that togetherness. If we do that, we can give you all another day to remember at this amazing stadium,” he added.

The encounter will also be the first Premier League meeting between the two clubs without Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola in the dugout since March 2015. City's Erling Haaland has scored five league goals this season, while Liverpool forward Alexander Isak has netted four.

Manchester City are also dealing with an unresolved legal dispute concerning alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. The club has denied wrongdoing, while proceedings, including an appeal against findings by an independent commission, remain unresolved.