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Al Gannas Delegation Visits Saudi Falcons And Hunting Exhibition

Al Gannas Delegation Visits Saudi Falcons And Hunting Exhibition


Date: 2026-10-11 04:12:35

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

A delegation of the Qatari Al Gannas Society visited the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. The 10-day event was organised by the National Falcon Center at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center and concluded yesterday.

Led by Chairman of the Al Gannas Board of Directors, Ali bin Khatam al-Mahshadi, the delegation toured the exhibition's sections and events, which showcased falcon auctions and the Melwah lure racing competition, featuring 12 rounds and total prize money of SAR 723,000.

Al-Mahshadi stressed the event's significance in preserving falconry heritage, which represents a shared legacy between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation and the exchange of expertise in falconry and the organisation of international exhibitions.

Al Gannas delegation Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

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Gulf Times

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