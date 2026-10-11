WALL STREET REBOUNDS WITH TECH STOCKS DESPITE WEAK CONSUMER SENTIMENT
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Wall Street advanced on Friday, October 9, driven by a recovery in technology stocks and an initial easing of geopolitical concerns. Donald Trump's statements that there would be no new attacks on Iran before the midterm elections supported risk appetite. However, the decline in U.S. consumer sentiment reminded investors that stock market optimism coexists with signs of economic weakness.
The S&P 500 remained near the 7,800 level and its all-time highs, while the Dow Jones traded above 51,000 points. The Nasdaq Composite recovered ground around 27,300 points following the previous session's sell-off. The indexes' performance reflected renewed buying interest, though it remained tied to developments in oil prices, interest rates, and corporate expectations.
Major technology companies led the recovery, with intraday gains of about 1.8% for Tesla, 1.5% for Nvidia, and 1.2% for Microsoft. These companies carry significant weight in the major indexes, so their gains helped improve the market's performance. The rebound also showed that investors remain interested in companies linked to artificial intelligence, despite concerns about their valuations and the pace of business growth.
One factor supporting the sector was the expectation that OpenAI would reach $70 billion in annualized revenue by the end of 2026. That projection eased some of the concerns that had triggered selling in companies involved in technology infrastructure and semiconductors. However, an annualized revenue figure represents a revenue run rate projected over twelve months and does not necessarily equal the revenue actually generated during the year.
Oil also influenced investor sentiment. The initial easing in prices reduced some of the pressure associated with a potential escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran. For businesses and consumers, lower energy costs could help ease transportation and production expenses. However, Brent remaining above $100 per barrel keeps the risk of renewed inflationary pressures alive.
In contrast to the stock market recovery, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 46.3 in October from 48.1 in September. The reading came in below expectations of 48 and approached the all-time low of 44.8. It showed that households remain concerned about the cost of living and the economic outlook, even as the major stock indexes stay near record levels.
The deterioration in sentiment matters because it could lead to greater caution in spending, particularly on nonessential goods and services. If households reduce their spending, companies could struggle to sustain sales growth. Although a sentiment survey alone does not confirm a contraction in consumption, it provides a signal that should be assessed alongside upcoming retail sales, employment, and income data.
Elevated Treasury yields represent another challenge to the continuation of the stock market rally. Higher debt yields make these instruments more attractive and increase financing costs for businesses and households. For technology companies, they can also make valuations more sensitive to any disappointment in revenue or earnings. Therefore, a single session's recovery still needs support from corporate results and sustainable growth expectations.
The upcoming earnings season will be an important test for the market, with major U.S. banks among the first companies to report their results. Their reports will help assess credit demand, loan portfolio quality, and consumers' financial behavior. At the same time, concentrated positions in certain technology stocks could amplify market moves if new developments call expectations surrounding artificial intelligence into question.
In conclusion, Wall Street regained ground on a technology rebound and easing geopolitical tensions, but weak consumer sentiment tempers the session's optimistic tone. Further gains will depend on corporate results supporting valuations and on oil prices and bond yields no longer adding pressure. The market remains strong, although it continues to face potential bouts of volatility as the economic outlook changes.
Zaid Barem
The S&P 500 remained near the 7,800 level and its all-time highs, while the Dow Jones traded above 51,000 points. The Nasdaq Composite recovered ground around 27,300 points following the previous session's sell-off. The indexes' performance reflected renewed buying interest, though it remained tied to developments in oil prices, interest rates, and corporate expectations.
Major technology companies led the recovery, with intraday gains of about 1.8% for Tesla, 1.5% for Nvidia, and 1.2% for Microsoft. These companies carry significant weight in the major indexes, so their gains helped improve the market's performance. The rebound also showed that investors remain interested in companies linked to artificial intelligence, despite concerns about their valuations and the pace of business growth.
One factor supporting the sector was the expectation that OpenAI would reach $70 billion in annualized revenue by the end of 2026. That projection eased some of the concerns that had triggered selling in companies involved in technology infrastructure and semiconductors. However, an annualized revenue figure represents a revenue run rate projected over twelve months and does not necessarily equal the revenue actually generated during the year.
Oil also influenced investor sentiment. The initial easing in prices reduced some of the pressure associated with a potential escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran. For businesses and consumers, lower energy costs could help ease transportation and production expenses. However, Brent remaining above $100 per barrel keeps the risk of renewed inflationary pressures alive.
In contrast to the stock market recovery, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 46.3 in October from 48.1 in September. The reading came in below expectations of 48 and approached the all-time low of 44.8. It showed that households remain concerned about the cost of living and the economic outlook, even as the major stock indexes stay near record levels.
The deterioration in sentiment matters because it could lead to greater caution in spending, particularly on nonessential goods and services. If households reduce their spending, companies could struggle to sustain sales growth. Although a sentiment survey alone does not confirm a contraction in consumption, it provides a signal that should be assessed alongside upcoming retail sales, employment, and income data.
Elevated Treasury yields represent another challenge to the continuation of the stock market rally. Higher debt yields make these instruments more attractive and increase financing costs for businesses and households. For technology companies, they can also make valuations more sensitive to any disappointment in revenue or earnings. Therefore, a single session's recovery still needs support from corporate results and sustainable growth expectations.
The upcoming earnings season will be an important test for the market, with major U.S. banks among the first companies to report their results. Their reports will help assess credit demand, loan portfolio quality, and consumers' financial behavior. At the same time, concentrated positions in certain technology stocks could amplify market moves if new developments call expectations surrounding artificial intelligence into question.
In conclusion, Wall Street regained ground on a technology rebound and easing geopolitical tensions, but weak consumer sentiment tempers the session's optimistic tone. Further gains will depend on corporate results supporting valuations and on oil prices and bond yields no longer adding pressure. The market remains strong, although it continues to face potential bouts of volatility as the economic outlook changes.
Zaid Barem
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