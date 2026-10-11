US Withdraws Panama Tsunami Alert After Powerful Earthquakes Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The United States has lifted a tsunami threat alert issued after a powerful earthquake struck Panama, as authorities assess widespread damage and injuries from two major tremors that shook the Central American country on Friday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially identified a potential threat to coastal areas across Central and South America following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake on October 9. Subsequent assessments found no continuing tsunami threat, and the alert was withdrawn.

Panama declared a state of emergency as damage assessments revealed extensive destruction across its ten provinces and two Indigenous territories. At least 27 people were injured, although authorities had reported no fatalities by Sunday.

The earthquake struck at 17:56 GMT on Friday, with its epicentre in southern Panama. The United States Geological Survey placed its magnitude at 7.7 and its depth at approximately 12.6 kilometres, making it a relatively shallow earthquake capable of producing intense surface shaking.

A second powerful earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.6, followed several hours later. More than 100 aftershocks were recorded as emergency services inspected damaged buildings, roads and public infrastructure.

The initial tsunami assessment covered Pacific coastal areas of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador and Costa Rica. The warning centre subsequently revised its assessment as additional seismic and sea-level information became available.

The centre's final bulletin, issued at 19:40 GMT on Friday, indicated that no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat remained in effect. Separate information statements confirmed that no tsunami warning applied to Hawaii or the Pacific coast of the United States.

The distinction between a regional tsunami threat assessment and a domestic American warning was significant. The American authorities issued international Pacific threat information, rather than ordering evacuations along the United States coastline.

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Panama's authorities nevertheless faced substantial disruption from the earthquakes themselves. Around 420 homes and a comparable number of schools sustained damage, alongside hospitals, churches, bridges and other public buildings.

The central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera, Coclé and Los Santos were among the worst affected. Emergency workers inspected unstable structures while residents remained outside damaged homes amid continuing aftershocks.

Approximately 300 residents were evacuated from Isla Caña following changes in coastal water levels. Temporary shelters were established elsewhere for people unable to return safely to their properties.

Presidential Minister Juan Carlos Orillac announced the emergency measures, while Malitzie Rivera, deputy director of the National Civil Protection System, confirmed that the injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The government also reported damage to seven hotels, at least 13 churches and nine bridges. Landslides and damaged roads left some communities temporarily inaccessible, complicating emergency inspections and relief deliveries.

President José Raúl Mulino visited affected communities as authorities coordinated the response. The government sought to establish the extent of structural damage before allowing displaced residents to return to buildings considered potentially unsafe.

The United States pledged $5 million in humanitarian assistance and deployed a disaster response team to support search operations and damage assessments. US Southern Command said helicopters had delivered approximately 907 kilograms of food to affected communities.

Panama City's water supply also suffered disruption. One treatment facility serving the metropolitan area was operating at only 20 per cent of capacity on Saturday, while six hospitals established temporary tent facilities equipped with beds.

Tocumen International Airport temporarily suspended operations following the first earthquake before reopening several hours later. Flight cancellations and delays nevertheless disrupted connections through the airport, leaving passengers stranded at regional terminals.

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The Panama Canal Authority confirmed that shipping operations continued normally. Technical teams inspected facilities for earthquake damage, with the authority identifying the safety of employees, vessels and crews as its immediate operational priority.

Penonomé, approximately 150 kilometres from Panama City, suffered damage to its cathedral, government buildings and a hotel. A temporary shelter accommodated 13 people, including five children, while inspections continued.

The National Civil Protection System also examined damage to historic buildings in La Villa de Los Santos, where the Church of San Atanasio sustained severe structural damage. The church was designated a national heritage monument in 1938.

Seismologists continued recording aftershocks, including tremors measuring magnitudes 5.8, 5.5 and 5.2. The United States Geological Survey also recorded a magnitude 4.8 earthquake near Tebario on Saturday and a magnitude 5.0 tremor near Flores early Sunday, both at depths of approximately 10 kilometres.