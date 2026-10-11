Category 4 Hurricane Simon Nears Mexico's Pacific Coast Arabian Post
The US National Hurricane Center said Simon had sustained winds reaching 155mph (250km/h) by Saturday evening. Its centre was approximately 65 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, moving northwards at about 5mph towards Mexico's west-central coastline.
Forecasters warned that the hurricane's eyewall was approaching the coast, with conditions expected to deteriorate overnight. Simon was forecast to move near or across the coastline on Sunday, potentially bringing catastrophic damage to exposed communities.
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