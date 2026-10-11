Category 4 Hurricane Simon Nears Mexico's Pacific Coast Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Hurricane Simon intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm on Saturday, threatening Mexico's Pacific coast with destructive winds, dangerous storm surges and potentially deadly flooding as authorities accelerated evacuations and emergency preparations.

The US National Hurricane Center said Simon had sustained winds reaching 155mph (250km/h) by Saturday evening. Its centre was approximately 65 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, moving northwards at about 5mph towards Mexico's west-central coastline.

Forecasters warned that the hurricane's eyewall was approaching the coast, with conditions expected to deteriorate overnight. Simon was forecast to move near or across the coastline on Sunday, potentially bringing catastrophic damage to exposed communities.

<p>Hurricane warnings covered extensive stretches of the Pacific shoreline, including areas around Manzanillo and towards Punta Mita. Authorities urged residents to complete preparations immediately, warning that dangerous conditions could make further evacuations difficult.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center forecast rainfall of 10 to 20 inches across affected areas, with isolated accumulations potentially reaching 30 inches in parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco. Such rainfall could trigger flash flooding, swollen rivers and landslides, particularly across mountainous terrain.</p> <p>Mexico's emergency authorities began evacuating vulnerable coastal communities while preparing temporary shelters and deploying civil protection personnel. Jalisco authorities initiated precautionary measures across 22 coastal municipalities, where heavy rainfall and powerful winds threatened homes, roads and public infrastructure.</p> <p>Businesses in Puerto Vallarta boarded windows and secured properties as officials advised residents and visitors to remain indoors during the approaching storm. Hotels and tourism operators prepared contingency arrangements, while coastal activities faced restrictions because of hazardous seas.</p> See also Hawaii braces as Hurricane Nolo threatens catastrophic flooding <p>Manzanillo, an important commercial port on Mexico's Pacific coast, faced particular exposure to the hurricane's projected path. Strong winds, flooding and coastal inundation threatened port operations, transport connections and nearby residential districts.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Forecasters cautioned that storm surge could push seawater into low-lying coastal settlements, particularly near and east of the point where the hurricane's centre crosses the shoreline. Large, destructive waves were expected to compound the danger.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center also warned of hazardous surf and powerful rip currents extending beyond the immediate landfall area. Coastal residents were advised to avoid beaches, waterfront roads and other exposed locations.</p> <p>Simon strengthened rapidly during Friday and Saturday, progressing from a comparatively weaker hurricane into one of the most dangerous categories on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.</p> <p>Category 4 hurricanes carry sustained winds between 130mph and 156mph, capable of inflicting severe structural damage, uprooting trees and disrupting electricity supplies. Simon approached the upper boundary of that classification as it advanced towards land.</p> <p>The hurricane's compact structure complicated intensity forecasts. Meteorologists observed changes around its eye, including indications of an eyewall replacement cycle, a process that can temporarily alter wind strength and redistribute the strongest winds.</p> <p>Satellite observations showed a tightly organised circulation, while atmospheric conditions supported further intensification before landfall. Forecasters nevertheless emphasised uncertainty over the storm's precise trajectory and strength when it reached the coastline.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center indicated that even a relatively small change in Simon's track could substantially affect which communities experienced the strongest winds. Areas outside the hurricane's immediate core remained vulnerable to flooding and damaging coastal conditions.</p> See also Merz pledges continuity after historic CDU state setback <p>Emergency preparations included securing buildings, moving vessels towards safer locations and arranging assistance for residents living in flood-prone neighbourhoods. Civil protection officials prioritised settlements exposed to coastal inundation and landslides.</p> <p>Jalisco authorities suspended classes in affected coastal municipalities as part of precautionary measures. Officials also coordinated with tourism businesses to ensure visitors received warnings and information about available shelter.</p> <p>The prospect of extreme rainfall created additional concern for communities situated below steep hillsides, where saturated ground could produce sudden landslides. Floodwaters could also interrupt road access and complicate emergency response operations.</p> <p>Forecasters expected Simon to weaken after moving inland, although the hurricane's rainfall could remain dangerous well beyond the coastal landfall zone. The precise timing and extent of weakening depended on its movement across Mexico's mountainous terrain.</p> <p>The storm followed Hurricane Polo, which affected the Baja California Peninsula earlier, placing additional pressure on emergency services responding to severe weather across Mexico's Pacific region.</p> <p>The National Hurricane Center's Saturday evening advisory estimated Simon's minimum central atmospheric pressure at 928 millibars, reflecting the strength of its circulation. Hurricane-force winds remained concentrated near its centre, while tropical-storm-force winds extended across a considerably wider area of surrounding ocean.</p> <h2></h2>