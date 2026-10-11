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Riyadh Airport Strike Leaves 12 Dead, 309 Injured Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-11 04:08:54

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday that 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, prompting a temporary suspension of operations and widespread flight disruptions amid escalating hostilities with Yemen's Houthi movement.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said Saturday's attack caused extensive casualties and material damage to airport facilities. Several injured passengers and other victims remained in critical condition, while emergency medical teams continued treating casualties at hospitals across the capital.

The fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Authorities said damage assessments were continuing as aviation officials examined the safety of airport infrastructure.

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The Arabian Post

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