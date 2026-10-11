China Car Retail Volumes Contract Sharply In September Arabian Post
Preliminary figures released by the China Passenger Car Association on Saturday showed that retail deliveries totalled 1.702 million vehicles, compared with approximately 2.24 million during September 2025. Sales nevertheless increased 10% from August, reflecting a month-end improvement that failed to offset the substantial annual decline.
New-energy vehicle sales, covering battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models, declined 12% year on year to 1.141 million units. However, deliveries rose 14% from August, demonstrating stronger monthly momentum than the overall passenger vehicle market.
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