UK And Allies Expose China-Linked Cyber Intrusion Methods Arabian Post
The advisory, published on Thursday, identifies Integrity Technology Group, a company based in China, as an enabler of operations targeting government services, manufacturers, healthcare providers and technology networks. It describes automated scanning, large botnets and direct exploitation of vulnerable systems, while providing technical indicators intended to help organisations detect intrusions.
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, issued the warning alongside eight partner agencies from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States. The agencies said Integrity Tech had helped threat actors acquire hacking tools, operate supporting infrastructure and compromise networks across multiple countries.
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