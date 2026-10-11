Dubai Police Study Flags Growing Threat To Digital Evidence Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiDubai Police has warned that increasingly convincing artificial intelligence deepfakes could undermine confidence in genuine photographs, videos and recordings, creating new obstacles for criminal investigations and digital security.
A study prepared by the force's Future Foresight Centre says the challenge is expanding beyond identifying fabricated material to establishing that authentic content has not been manipulated. It identifies potential consequences for public safety, information credibility and decisions relying on electronic evidence.
The assessment highlights two connected threats: criminals exploiting synthetic images and voices for fraud and impersonation, and the possibility that genuine recordings will be dismissed as fabricated. Both developments could complicate how investigators, organisations and members of the public assess information.
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