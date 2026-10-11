Trump Announces Deal With Putin For Russian Diesel Imports To US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has announced a deal with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to import diesel from Russia to the United States, saying the agreement aims to reduce fuel prices in the US, a media report said on Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that Trump held a telephone conversation with Putin on Friday.

Trump announced that Russia would initially export more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US. A further 500,000 tonnes is expected in November, followed by one million tonnes.

He added that another three million tonnes would be exported to the US shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, TASS reported that Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, said that the telephone conversation between Putin and Trump had lasted around an hour and a half and had been constructive and friendly.

Ushakov added that the two leaders had also discussed economic issues and the supply of petroleum products.

Putin said Russia was ready to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets, expressing confidence that such a move would have a positive impact on the global economy.

The Kremlin also said Putin and Trump had discussed prospects for resolving the Ukraine crisis, the situation in Iran and bilateral relations during their telephone conversation.

However, officials from Russia and the US have yet to provide precise details on how payments for the diesel shipments would be made.

The deal was announced after Trump signed a law last month imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia. The legislation aims to restrict Moscow's oil and gas revenues, including funds used to finance its war against Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had criticised the move, describing it as a weak decision by powerful allies.

He said such an agreement would help Russia prolong the war and intensify its attacks.

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