Trump Criticises Nobel Committee After Pillay Wins 2026 Peace Prize

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, describing the decision as disgraceful and embarrassing and saying it had left an indelible stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel Committee, Reuters reported.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem“Navi” Pillay in recognition of her efforts to promote peace and uphold international law.

Announcing the award on Friday, the committee said Pillay had played a significant role in advancing international justice and ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are brought to justice.

Hours after the announcement, Trump lashed out at Norway during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, describing Pillay as a“mystery person.”

“I never heard of the person. Nobody did,” he said.

Pillay, a former judge of the International Criminal Court, oversaw a United Nations report that concluded Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump has repeatedly expressed disappointment over his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize during his presidency.

“This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” he said.

Trump also cited several conflicts he claimed to have helped resolve, asserting that he had helped prevent wars involving North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan. However, he provided no evidence to support these claims.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization. And we will not forget, Norway,” Trump said.

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