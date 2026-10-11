327 Would-Be Migrants Stopped, 753Kg Of Medicines Seized In Nimroz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Security forces have prevented 327 people from being smuggled into neighbouring Iran through illegal routes and seized 753 kilogrammes of medicines being smuggled from Pakistan into southwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat said security forces had prevented seven people from being smuggled in Khash district, 300 in the Sardasht area of Zaranj's third police district and 20 along the Zaranj-Delaram highway.

He said four people had been arrested on suspicion of human smuggling in connection with the incidents. Seven vehicles, three rickshaws and three motorcycles had also been seized.

Qudrat added that security forces in Khash district had discovered and confiscated two kilogrammes of opium.

He further said personnel from Zaranj's third police district had prevented the smuggling of 753 kilogrammes of various medicines from Pakistan into Nimroz province.

kk/sa