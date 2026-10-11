QFFD, QRCS Continue Healthcare Support For Rohingya In Bangladesh

With support from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and in co-operation with Bangladesh-based BRAC International, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has been implementing a healthcare project for Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Being in progress for five consecutive months, the project is aimed at enhancing access to essential and regular health care services at Camp#13.

The primary health care services provided under the project include medical consultations, maternal and child health, chronic disease follow-up, mental health and psychosocial support, community health education, and identification and referral of cases requiring additional care at specialised hospitals. Special attention is paid to under-five children and women of reproductive age, given the need for accessible health services that cater to the diverse needs of refugees.

By the end of September 2026, the project had served a total of 10,937 beneficiaries, out of the target 20,135 direct beneficiaries over the project's one-year duration.

This intervention is inspired by the commitment of QFFD and QRCS to leveraging their strategic partnership for the good of crisis-affected communities, by ensuring that the most vulnerable people have access to the humanitarian services and aid.

Qatar Fund for Development Qatar Red Crescent Society Rohingya