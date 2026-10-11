Mom Expands Digital Access, Improves Customer Service

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) recorded 891,218 transactions through digital channels from January 1 to August 31, 2026, including 461,459 transactions through its website, highlighting the growing role of digital services in improving access to municipal services.

During the same period, the ministry's website received 2.8 million visits, while its Oun app recorded 191,040 transactions and attracted more than 86,000 downloads. The ministry offers more than 300 services through its website and over 200 services through the Oun app, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand digital access and simplify procedures for beneficiaries.

The ministry highlighted these achievements on the occasion of Global Customer Service Week 2026, reaffirming its commitment to developing services, strengthening communication channels and delivering a more efficient, seamless and high-quality experience that meets beneficiaries' expectations.

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Customer service remains a key pillar of the ministry's efforts to achieve institutional excellence, enhance customer satisfaction and contribute to improving quality of life through innovative digital solutions and continuous service development.

From January to August 2026, the Customer Service Department and Unified Call Center provided 238,719 services and received 188,280 calls. The ministry also served 139,242 customers at its premises, while handling 33,269 requests or inquiries.

Customer satisfaction reached 89.1% for services provided by the Unified Call Center and 83.82% for customer service offices, reflecting the ministry's focus on improving service delivery and responding to beneficiaries' needs. In addition, 4,910 customers were served at government service complexes. The ministry's digital communication efforts also played a significant role in keeping the public informed and strengthening engagement across its platforms. During the reporting period, the Public Relations Department published 5,394 posts across the ministry's digital platforms, which had a combined following of 550,667. The content achieved a reach of 123.5 million and generated 2,266 engagements.

Feedback received through social media platforms showed that 66.78% of sentiment was positive, while 27.77% was neutral and 5.45% was negative. The ministry also resolved 164 cases received through these platforms, highlighting the role of digital communication channels in addressing public feedback and improving responsiveness.

The ministry said its continued efforts to develop innovative solutions and enhance communication channels form part of its broader commitment to customer service excellence. By expanding digital services, improving accessibility and strengthening engagement with beneficiaries, it aims to provide services that are more efficient, responsive and aligned with the public's expectations.

The achievements reflect the ministry's ongoing focus on integrating technology into service delivery while maintaining accessible customer service channels to meet the diverse needs of residents and other beneficiaries.