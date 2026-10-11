Qatar Reinforces Position As Key Player In Regional Workplace Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is strengthening its position as an“important workplace-culture market” across the Mideast region, said an official as Great Place to Work announced its '2026 Best Workplaces in the Middle East' list, recognising top 200 organisations.

Some of the Qatar-based organisations and institutions featured on the list include Al Abdulghani Motors, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Zulal Wellness Resort, Shift Group, Qatar Power Engineering & Contracting, and MagniPro Technology Services.

Speaking to The Peninsula, the Managing Director for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait at Great Place to Work Middle East, Jules Youssef, said that the analysis shows that 86.6 percent of employees across the organisations in Qatar said their firms were a great place to work, while 90.3 percent were“proud to tell others” where they worked. Additionally, 85.7 percent believed management had a clear vision for the company's direction.

“These findings point to workplaces where culture, pride and employer reputation are increasingly connected,” Youssef said, noting that leading employers were placing greater emphasis on leadership, trust and the overall employee experience.

On employee wellbeing, Youssef said it had become“A fundamental component of a strong workplace culture.” The findings showed that 91.4 percent of employees felt physically safe at work, while 78.3 percent described their workplace as psychologically and emotionally healthy. Furthermore, 81.4 percent felt able to take time off when necessary, and 77.5 percent said they were encouraged to balance work and personal life.

“These results demonstrate that leading employers have established strong foundations, particularly around physical safety, while psychological wellbeing and work-life balance remain important areas for continued attention,” he said.

He remarked that employers responding meaningfully to employee feedback would be better positioned to build trust and resilience.

Addressing Qatar's diverse expatriate workforce, Youssef highlighted encouraging indicators of inclusion. The data indicated that 90.2 percent of employees felt welcome when joining their organisation, 85.1 percent felt treated as full members regardless of their position, and 84.9 percent felt able to be themselves at work.

“Qatar's workforce diversity is one of its greatest strengths,” he said. The official, however, stressed that belonging must extend across nationalities, cultures, roles and seniority levels. While 80.7 percent reported being treated fairly regardless of race, he said inclusion required continuous listening and action to ensure equitable opportunities for employees to contribute, develop and succeed.

Youssef said that the workplace development aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

“Qatar's transformation toward a knowledge-based economy is encouraging employers to think more strategically about skills, leadership, and long-term talent development,” he said.

The findings also showed that 82.1 percent of employees felt they were offered professional training or development, while 85.6 percent believed people adapted quickly to changes needed for success. Additionally, 82.8 percent felt trusted by management to work without unnecessary supervision, and 88.3 percent believed their work had“meaning beyond being just a job”.

“These are important indicators of a workforce that is empowered, purpose-driven, and capable of contributing to Qatar's future ambitions,” Youssef said, adding that continued investment in employee development, trust, and adaptive leadership enables employers attract talent, and develop future leaders.