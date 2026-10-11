Sold-Out Cardzcon 2026 Brings Collectors, Traders And Vendors Together In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's first large-scale trading card and collectibles convention, CardzCon 2026, concluded yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, drawing strong crowds of collectors, traders, vendors and enthusiasts from across the country, the GCC and beyond.

Organised by Art of Cardz, the two-day event ran from October 9 to 10 and marked a significant milestone for the growing trading card game (TCG) and collectibles community in Qatar. Tickets sold out in advance, reflecting robust demand for the debut edition.

Organisers had anticipated more than 3,000 visitors over the weekend, with the show floor featuring more than 70 local, regional and international vendors.

Attendees browsed an extensive range of products, including Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering and other TCG titles, graded cards, sealed products, sports cards, memorabilia, collectible figures, accessories, limited editions and rare finds. Live pack openings, interactive experiences, trading sessions between visitors, and community activities formed key highlights of the programme.

“I got so many cards today at CardzCon, even from that Bubble Mew guy. I got a Sylveon from him and met so many cool vendors and people to trade with,” said Ray, a 21-year-old local collector and biology student who attended on the opening day.

A vendor from one of the participating regional tables noted the strong engagement.“The turnout exceeded our expectations. Collectors here are serious about the hobby and came ready to trade and buy. It feels great to be part of Qatar's first big convention for this community,” said Ahmed Al-Harbi, an exhibitor specialising in graded sports and Pokémon cards.

Another attendee highlighted the sense of connection.“This is exactly what the scene in Doha needed. Being able to meet fellow collectors face-to-face, open packs together and find rare pieces in one place has been fantastic. I hope it becomes an annual event,” said Sara Al-Mansoori, a long-time TCG enthusiast from West Bay.

Supported by Qatar Calendar powered by Visit Qatar as its Official Signature Partner, the event built on Art of Cardz's established presence in Doha, where the retailer operates a specialised store at The Gate Mall and regularly hosts trade nights.

By bringing together established collectors and newcomers in a dedicated convention format, CardzCon provided a platform for buying, selling, trading and networking that had previously been limited in scale within Qatar.

With the first edition now complete, organisers are expected to build on the positive response for future gatherings, further strengthening Qatar's position as a hub for niche cultural and hobby events.

CardzCon 2026 has successfully introduced a new dimension to the local entertainment and lifestyle calendar, celebrating a vibrant community that continues to grow.