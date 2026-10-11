India Court Orders Release Of 'Cockroach' Movement Leaders: Lawyer
New Delhi: A New Delhi court ordered on Sunday the release of three leaders of the "cockroach" movement, including its founder Abhijeet Dipke, their lawyer said, a day after they were detained.
"Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka)," lawyer Ratna Singh said in a social media post.
The trio were detained on Saturday ahead of a major protest against the country's election commissioner.
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