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India Court Orders Release Of 'Cockroach' Movement Leaders: Lawyer

India Court Orders Release Of 'Cockroach' Movement Leaders: Lawyer


Date: 2026-10-11 04:02:23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: A New Delhi court ordered on Sunday the release of three leaders of the "cockroach" movement, including its founder Abhijeet Dipke, their lawyer said, a day after they were detained.

"Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka)," lawyer Ratna Singh said in a social media post.

The trio were detained on Saturday ahead of a major protest against the country's election commissioner.

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The Peninsula

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