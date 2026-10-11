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Schools In Riyadh Switch To Remote Learning After Airport Attacks: Message To Parents

Schools In Riyadh Switch To Remote Learning After Airport Attacks: Message To Parents


Date: 2026-10-11 04:02:23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Schools in Riyadh will move to remote learning for a week, according to an email sent Sunday to parents citing an order from the education ministry, following the deadly attacks on the capital's airport.

"Following instructions from the Ministry of Education, all schools in Riyadh will switch to distance learning for the entire week," read an email sent to parents seen by AFP, marking the second time in less than a month that such an order was given.

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The Peninsula

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