Lulu Hypermarket Brings Flavours Of Spain To Qatar With 'Festival Of Spain 2026'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket, one of the region's leading retail chains, has launched the much-anticipated 'Festival of Spain 2026', bringing the rich flavours, culinary heritage of Spain to shoppers across Qatar.

The week-long celebration is running across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in the country until October 14, 2026, following its official inauguration at LuLu Hypermarket Giardino, The Pearl–Qatar, on October 8.

The inauguration was attended by Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Dr. Álvaro Renedo Zalba, alongside representatives of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Qatar and other distinguished guests. The launch transformed the hypermarket into a vibrant showcase of Spanish culture, featuring themed décor, eye-catching product displays inspired by Spain's iconic landmarks and an engaging atmosphere celebrating the country's culinary traditions.

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Dr. Álvaro Renedo Zalba, alongside representatives of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, Lulu officials and other distinguished guests during the inauguration.

The Festival of Spain offers customers an opportunity to discover the diversity and quality of Spanish products through an extensive selection of authentic offerings, ranging from premium cheeses and artisanal breads to fresh produce and gourmet specialities. Live cooking demonstrations of SEK school kids and tasting sessions further enrich the experience, allowing shoppers to explore traditional Spanish recipes, discover distinctive ingredients and experience the flavours that make Spanish cuisine popular around the world.

Speaking at the inauguration, H E Dr. Álvaro Renedo Zalba highlighted the role of gastronomy in strengthening the longstanding ties between Spain and Qatar.

“The Festival of Spain at LuLu Hypermarket aims to build a gastronomic bridge between Spain and Qatar, bringing our two countries closer through food. It has a very positive impact here in Qatar, where people appreciate the exceptional quality and remarkable diversity of Spanish gastronomy.”

“There are also important connections between Spanish culinary traditions and Arab gastronomy, reflected in products such as saffron and olive oil, as well as traditional sweets like turrón, which has historical roots linked to Arab culinary influences. Through this festival, we are showcasing the quality and variety of Spanish products while bringing our cultures closer together.

“LuLu Group offers a truly cosmopolitan selection of food and products from across the world, including Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe. It is wonderful to see how people can appreciate and enjoy products from cultures different from their own,” the Ambassador said.

A LuLu Group spokesperson highlighted the retailer's continued commitment to product authenticity, quality and transparency in sourcing, while strengthening the availability of international products for customers across the region.