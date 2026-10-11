QU Marks World Mental Health Day Through Series Of Initiatives In Oct

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) is marking World Mental Health Day through a series of initiatives throughout the month of October that foster discussion, share expertise and promote mental wellbeing among students and faculty. The programme forms part of the University's ongoing efforts to support mental health in Qatar.

Providing a space for open discussion, the programme began on 4 October with a session titled 'Mental Health in Qatar: Challenges and Prospects,' organised by QU's Community Service and Continuing Education Center. Activities will continue on 13 and 14 October, bringing together students, faculty members and participating organisations.

The two-day programme will feature an exhibition showcasing participating organisations' work and mental health initiatives.

On October 13, Chairperson and Founder of The Center for Wellbeing, H E Sheikha Dr. Hessa bint Hamad Al Thani, will deliver a workshop titled 'The Good Vessel.' On October 14, a panel discussion titled 'Lived Experiences: Creating Real Change' will bring together speakers from participating organisations to explore how personal experiences can deepen understanding of mental health and inspire meaningful change.

Head of the Psychological Sciences Department at QU's College of Education, Dr. Nawaf Al-Zyoud, said,“Our ambition is to help build a future in which mental wellbeing is an integral part of education, healthcare and community life. Universities have a vital role in advancing that future by preparing professionals who recognise mental health as essential to overall health, generating research that can inform better support and care.