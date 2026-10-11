Digital Reforms Enhance Qatar's Legal And Real Estate Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Digital transformation at the Ministry of Justice is making legal and real estate transactions more accessible and convenient, with around 96% to 97% of the ministry's services now available digitally, according to CEO of Kate Real Estate Abdulrahman Al Najjar. Al Najjar said the ministry's continued investment in digital infrastructure had enabled it to simplify procedures, reduce the need for in-person visits and introduce electronic solutions for transactions that traditionally required physical attendance.

“The news is not surprising when it comes to the Ministry of Justice, which has been working for a long time to establish the infrastructure for a comprehensive digital transformation,” Al Najjar said while speaking to Qatar TV recently.

He explained that the ministry's digital services now allow buyers and sellers to complete real estate transactions remotely, including communicating through video calls and signing contracts electronically.

Previously, parties involved in such transactions often had to attend in person to sign contracts before a notary public. The availability of digital alternatives has made the process more convenient and reduced the administrative burden on customers.

Al Najjar said the transformation supported Qatar National Vision 2030 and the government's wider efforts to digitise public services and improve service delivery.

He also highlighted the performance of Qatar's real estate market, pointing to an increase in the total value of property sales between August and September.

According to his assessment, sales rose from approximately QR1.2bn in August to QR2bn in September, reflecting increased market activity.

He described the figures as a positive indicator of movement and stability in the market, while noting that some areas and segments were experiencing growth.

Al Najjar also attributed the market's activity in part to regulatory updates and measures supporting the sector, saying these developments were helping sustain buying and selling activity.

The ministry's services cover a broad range of legal and property-related procedures, including company incorporation, powers of attorney, ownership documentation, property sale contracts and other registration requirements. These services support individuals, companies and institutions in completing essential transactions.

Company incorporation contracts accounted for the largest category in the detailed notarisation figures for September, with 4,400 contracts. They were followed by 2,575 general powers of attorney for litigation and 815 special official powers of attorney. The ministry also recorded around 430 share-sale transactions and approximately 400 special official powers of attorney relating to companies and institutions.

In real estate registration, ownership statements led the detailed breakdown with 1,752 transactions, followed by 483 sale contracts and 277 applications for regulatory amendments. Other procedures included 241 state grants and 190 replacement title deeds for lost documents.

The ministry also provided services through its mobile Abasher service, which enables beneficiaries to access selected services without visiting conventional service centres.

The expansion of digital services reflects the ministry's efforts to modernise legal procedures and improve access for the public and the business community. Remote transaction options can help reduce processing steps, save time and make essential legal services easier to access.