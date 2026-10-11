QCS Receives GCC Recognition For Its 'Wayyakum' Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), represented by its“Wayyakum” digital platform, has received GCC recognition in the Leading Voluntary Projects in Social Work category for 2026. The recognition award was presented during a ceremony honouring outstanding individuals and projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on the sidelines of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa presented the recognition to Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani in acknowledgment of its pioneering initiatives and contributions to community development and humanitarian work.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani expressed his pride in this GCC recognition, emphasising that it reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to advancing social and humanitarian work, promoting sustainable development, and supporting initiatives that make a lasting impact on society.

He noted that the recognition highlights QCS's ongoing efforts to support cancer patients, ease their financial treatment burdens, and develop innovative services, particularly through the“Wayyakum” digital platform.

He explained that QCS launched its initiative to cover the full treatment costs of non-Qatari cancer patients in Qatar more than 14 years ago. The initiative has since evolved significantly, culminating in the development of“Wayyakum,” which simplifies treatment assistance applications and improves access to patient support services.

In 2025, QCS covered the treatment costs of approximately 1,750 adult and pediatric cancer patients, with an estimated expenditure of QR49m.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani highlighted that the“Wayyakum” platform reflects QCS's commitment to digital transformation in humanitarian services. Developed approximately 18 months ago, the electronic system enables patients and doctors to submit and track treatment assistance applications through the“Wayyakum” application, the platform, or QCS's official website, reducing administrative procedures and saving time and effort.

He added that applications are reviewed by QCS specialists and physicians overseeing patients' cases to ensure appropriate decisions and efficient coordination among the relevant parties.

The platform is also connected to supporting entities in Qatar and the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, helping streamline assistance procedures, strengthen coordination, prevent duplicate funding requests, and ensure that support reaches eligible beneficiaries efficiently.