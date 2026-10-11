The Garden Souq In Singapore By Visit Qatar Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has successfully concluded“The Garden Souq by Visit Qatar”, which was held at Raffles Hotel Singapore from October 7 to 9, during race week in Singapore, welcoming more than 1700 visitors.

The event was attended by Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Singapore H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki.

Delivered as part of Visit Qatar's role as Principal Partner of Audi Revolut F1 Team, the open-air experience introduced Singapore residents and international race visitors to Qatar's culture, cuisine and craftsmanship through a contemporary interpretation of the traditional souq. Audi Revolut F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto visited the activation, enjoying a taste of Qatari cuisine and exploring the experience.

Over three days, guests enjoyed Arabic coffee and dates accompanied by live oud performances at The Majlis, sampled Qatari cuisine at Flavours of Qatar, received personalised leather charms at The Artisan's Workshop and customised caps at The Doha Stamp, and created bespoke perfume blends at Scents of Qatar.

The Garden Souq forms part of Visit Qatar's international partnership strategy, using the global reach of major sporting events to showcase Qatar's cultural identity, strengthen its tourism profile and engage new audiences in key international markets.