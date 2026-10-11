Al Gannas Delegation Visits Saudi Falcons And Hunting Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the Qatar-based Al Gannas Association visited the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. Organised by the National Falcons Center, the event took place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, from October 1 to 10.

The delegation, led by Chairman of Al Gannas Association Ali bin Khatem Al Mahshadi and his deputy, Mohammed bin Abdulatif Al-Misnad, toured the exhibition's diverse sections.

They observed the event's continuous expansion with each edition, noting an experience that caters to a wide range of visitor interests, including falconry, expeditions, adventure, and cultural and commercial activities.

Over the course of ten days, the exhibition offered visitors a broad spectrum of activities and experiences. These included the“Future Falconer” programme, the Shalail Museum, a taxidermy showcase, 4x4 vehicle displays, and shooting activities (archery, air guns, firearms, and virtual simulations).

Other highlights featured the Da'u (falcon lure-calling) event, sea fishing, hiking, folklore performances, safaris, camel and equestrian activities, a falcon auction, a falconry experience, and workshops.

Competition was a key feature of the exhibition programme through the Milwah (lure-chase) race, held from October 4 to 9.

This year, the event expanded to 12 rounds, six for owners and amateurs, and six for professionals and the elite, with a total prize purse of SAR 723,000 distributed among the top five finishers in each round.

Separately, Al-Mahshadi visited the Hail Falcon Breeding Farm in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of its official opening ceremony, where commemorative gifts were exchanged between the two parties.

He commended the efforts of the organisers of the Saudi International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition in serving the heritage of falconry, a shared legacy between the brotherly peoples of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

He also noted that discussions were held regarding avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in falconry, alongside an exploration of best practices for organising such major international exhibitions.