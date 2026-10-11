Zakat Affairs Department Promotes Awareness Among Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is strengthening zakat awareness among young people through educational initiatives and partnerships with schools to promote Islamic values of solidarity, giving and social responsibility.

As part of these efforts, the department hosted a group of students from Al Razi Preparatory School for Boys on an educational and awareness visit aimed at introducing them to the principles of zakat and its role in supporting social solidarity.

Head of the Zakat Services Section Ahmed Jaber Al Jarbouei, welcomed the students and accompanying teachers, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in familiarising young people with zakat as an Islamic obligation and its humanitarian and social objectives.

He said the department attaches considerable importance to awareness programmes targeting young people, recognising the role of early education in fostering a culture of zakat, generosity and social responsibility.

Al Jarbouei added that partnerships with educational institutions are a key means of promoting zakat awareness and reinforcing Islamic values that contribute to building a cohesive and supportive society.

The programme included an introductory presentation outlining the department's development, key responsibilities, services and projects. Students learned about the mechanisms for collecting zakat and distributing it to eligible recipients in accordance with Islamic principles.

The presentation also highlighted the department's efforts to modernise zakat services and use technology to facilitate the fulfilment of this religious obligation while improving services for zakat payers and beneficiaries.

The students also watched an introductory film showcasing the department's initiatives and services, as well as its efforts to improve the efficiency of zakat administration and raise public awareness of its contribution to sustainable social development.

The visit provided students with an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the institutional management of zakat and its practical role in supporting eligible groups and strengthening social solidarity.

As part of the educational programme, Sheikh Dr Farid Al Hindawi, Sharia expert at the Zakat Affairs Department, delivered a lecture on the importance of zakat in Islam, its religious objectives and its positive impact on individuals and society.

He explained that zakat combines spiritual devotion with social responsibility, promoting compassion, solidarity and support for those in need.

Al Hindawi also outlined general rulings governing zakat and its eligible recipients, answering students' questions in an interactive discussion designed to explain Islamic concepts in an accessible manner suited to their age group.