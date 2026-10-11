Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ukrainian Ambassador

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ukrainian Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-11 04:02:20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar HE Andrii Kuzmenko, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

MENAFN11102026000063011010ID1111789992



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search