Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ukrainian Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar HE Andrii Kuzmenko, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

