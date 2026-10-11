Illegal Firecrackers Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized From Jama Masjid Shop, 2 Persons Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A total of 590 kg of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh were seized from a shop in the Jama Masjid area and two people arrested, officials said on Sunday.

Ahead of the festive season, the Vigilance branch of Central District was directed to conduct surprise raids in market areas to curb the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers. In compliance with this, inputs were collected, and secret informers were activated.

Following this, specific information was received regarding the illegal storage of firecrackers for sale during the festive season at a Jama Masjid shop, at 1110, named SS & Sons Ram Dass Janki Dass in Bazar Guliyan.

Acting upon the information, Sub-Inspectors Parmendra Kumar and Narender, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bijender, Head Constable Sunny, and Constables Gurcharan and Ct. Rajesh conducted a surprise raid on the shop and found that a signboard was covered with a white plastic sack to conceal its identity.

The officials further informed that initially the shop appeared vacant, with only wooden and glass showcases inside. During a thorough inspection of the wooden ceiling, the police team noticed a marked wooden panel measuring approximately 4 × 4 feet. On examination, the panel was found to have a sliding mechanism concealing a large storage space above the shop.

The team searched the concealed storage area and discovered a large quantity of firecrackers stored illegally. Upon weighing, the total quantity was found to be approximately 590 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 50 lakh.

Along with the illegal firecrackers, the team also apprehended two persons, Janki Dass and Abheek Dass, from the location. Both the accused, who are residents of Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, were handed over to the local Jama Masjid police for further investigation.

An FIR No. 534/2026 under Sections 288/223(b) of the BNSS and Sections 5/9(B) of the Explosives Act, 1884, was registered at PS Jama Masjid, and further investigation was taken up by the local police.

During questioning, both apprehended persons admitted their involvement in the present case and disclosed that the firecrackers had been supplied by another person, the official statement read.