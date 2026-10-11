Women's Respect, Self-Reliance Form The Foundation Of 'Ram Rajya', Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Balrampur, Oct 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if women receive respect and security, and become self-reliant, "no force can stop the establishment of 'Ram Rajya'."

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a programme, held under the 'Shiksha ki Udaan' initiative, on the occasion of the first day of 'Shardiya Navratri' and International Day of the Girl Child.

He performed the 'tilak' ceremony for nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga. While honouring the daughters, he remarked that Indian culture has a long-standing tradition of worshipping 'Nari Shakti'.

"The true meaning of worshipping Goddess Bhagwati is that society must remain committed to the dignity and safety of every woman. Prior to 2017, one in every five girls in the state would drop out of school after enrollment. Schools lacked basic amenities like toilets and drinking water. Today, 1.60 crore children in the state are provided with two uniforms, bags, books, sweaters, and shoes with socks annually. The education of daughters and the self-reliance of women are top priorities for the government," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi recalled that after his government assumed office in 2017, he inquired into the reasons behind the high dropout rate among girls.

"Initially, the distance to schools was cited as the cause. However, an investigation revealed that schools lacked even basic facilities like toilets and drinking water. Subsequently, directives were issued to construct separate toilets for boys and girls, ensure the availability of drinking water, and improve the quality of the mid-day meal. At that time, 60 to 70 per cent of girls used to go to school barefoot, and many children did not even possess sweaters for the winter season. The government initiated a system to provide uniforms, shoes, socks, and other facilities to children," he stated.

Further, the Chief Minister said that 'Operation Kayakalp' is transforming the face of government schools.

"Schools are being equipped with better flooring and furniture, alongside the development of smart classrooms and digital libraries. Children who previously had no access to computers are now connecting with modern education," he said.

Moreover, he asserted that the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) would only be realised when the benefits of education, healthcare, employment, agriculture, and self-reliance reach every section of society without discrimination.

CM Yogi mentioned that the government has decided that the amount for the beneficiary families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' or 'Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana' will be credited in the name of the woman head of the household.

"Gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana are being issued in the names of women. Female members have received ownership rights through the 'Gharauni' (property ownership records) scheme, which has benefited over ten million families," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that figures such as Mata Kaushalya, Janaki, Shabari, Devaki, Yashoda, Draupadi, Maitreyi, and Gargi symbolise the strength and capability of Indian women.

"Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar undertook the renovation of numerous temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, and Kedarnath. Rani Lakshmibai fought against the British at the age of 25 and made the ultimate sacrifice at 26. Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi Pasi, and Jhalkari Bai also struggled for the nation," the UP CM said while highlighting that in India, women were granted the right to vote on an equal footing with men right from the time the Constitution was framed.