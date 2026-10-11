Sobhana Mostary Becomes First Bangladesh Woman To Hit International Ton Against Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Oct 11 (IANS) Sobhana Mostary achieved a significant milestone as she became the first Bangladesh woman to hit an international hundred against Australia during the second ODI against the Aussies here at the Allan Border Field.

Mostary smashed her maiden international ton as she made a stellar 118 off 134 balls in the must-win second ODI, a knock which powered her team to 220/6 batting first.

Mostary blended composure with grit after her team was in early trouble at 8/3 after the Aussies inserted Bangladesh to bat first. She put up a huge 195-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Nigar Sultana to bail the team out of trouble and give something to the visitors to fight.

Mostary hit 18 fours in her knock, while Sultana also made 74 from 114 balls. En route to her 118, Mostary became the first Bangladesh woman to hit an international hundred against Australia.

Before her 118 and Sultana's 74, the previous highest knock by a Bangladesh woman against Australia was an unbeaten 63 by Sultana in a T20I.

Meanwhile, the 195-run stand for the fourth wicket between Mostary and Sultana is also the highest for Bangladesh for any wicket in ODI cricket, going past the 152-run stand between Sultana and Sharmin Akhter for the third wicket against Thailand women in 2025.

This is now also the highest stand against Australia women in ODIs for any wicket, going past the previous highest of 170, put up by New Zealand's Emily Drumm and Rebecca Rolls for the second wicket in an ODI way back in 2002.

Mostary's knock came to an end when Megan Schutt cleaned her up in the 48th over. Schutt took four wickets in the innings as she also struck twice in the powerplay, removing Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter. She later also took the wicket of Shorna Akter.

However, Bangladesh women did well enough to make 220/6 as they hunt for a win against the Aussies after having lost the first ODI.