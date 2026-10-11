Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Marks World Habitat Day with an Interactive Stand at Dubai Festival City Mall

(MENAFN- cp-uae) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 10 October 2026: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is marking World Habitat Day with an interactive stand at Dubai Festival City Mall, welcoming customers and members of the public from Friday, 9 October, to Sunday, 11 October 2026. The initiative showcases MBRHE’s services, initiatives and housing solutions while strengthening direct engagement with the community.

MBRHE invites visitors to explore its range of services and latest housing solutions, speak directly with specialists and receive information to help them understand the available services and how to access them.

The Establishment emphasised that the occasion highlights the importance of housing in supporting family stability and enhancing quality of life. It also reaffirms MBRHE’s commitment to developing an integrated housing system that meets citizens’ needs and future aspirations while providing a more convenient, efficient and sustainable housing experience.

Dubai Islamic Bank is participating through a dedicated section within the stand, showcasing services and solutions offered in collaboration with MBRHE. Visitors can learn about the available options and receive answers to their related enquiries.

The stand also features competitions, interactive activities, prize draws and instant prizes for visitors. These activities aim to encourage public participation and create an engaging community atmosphere that combines information about housing services with entertainment.

The stand welcomes visitors on Friday, 9 October, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, 10 and 11 October, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. All timings are UAE local time.

The event forms part of MBRHE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its community presence and expand customer engagement channels, raising awareness of its housing services and solutions and helping citizens benefit from them.

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