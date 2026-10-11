Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah Appoints Younus Karakkatt as Director of Sales
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) October 2026, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah announces the promotion of Younus Karakkatt to Director of Sales, recognising his strong commercial performance, extensive market expertise and continued contribution to the resort’s growth.
Younus brings more than a decade of experience in sales and business development, with a strong track record in revenue growth, market development and team leadership. His hospitality career in the UAE includes roles with The Cove Rotana Resort, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah.
Younus joined the property as Assistant Director of Sales in January 2023, when it operated as Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, before continuing with the hotel through its transition to Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in July 2024. During this period, he played an important role in the resort’s rebranding and pre-opening sales activities, with responsibility across key international source markets including the UK, Germany, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, alongside oversight of corporate, Groups and MICE segments.
Under his sales remit, the resort closed Q4 2024 and YTD 2025 with the highest RGI within its competitive set, while sales-managed segments delivered a budget overachievement in 2025. He has also represented the resort at business events, workshops and exhibitions across key source markets.
Earlier in his career, Younus built extensive experience across leisure, corporate and group business, managing a diverse portfolio of international markets. His track record includes driving year-on-year revenue growth of 26% from Russia and CIS and 12% from Eastern Europe, alongside contributing to improvements in market share, RevPAR, occupancy and group conversion.
In his new role as Director of Sales, Younus will lead the resort’s sales strategy, strengthen relationships with key trade and corporate partners, and further develop established and emerging source markets as Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah enters its next phase of growth.
Ismail Alcay, General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, said:
“Younus has demonstrated strong commercial acumen, an excellent understanding of our key markets and a consistent commitment to the success of the resort. Having been part of the property through its transition and development under the Rixos brand, he brings valuable continuity as well as a clear understanding of our future commercial priorities. We are delighted to recognise his contribution with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to seeing him lead our sales team into the resort’s next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his promotion, Younus Karakkatt said:
“Having been part of the property’s journey through its transition to Rixos, I am proud of what our team has achieved together. As I step into this new role, my focus will be on building on that momentum, strengthening our partnerships across key markets and identifying new opportunities to drive the resort’s continued growth..”
Younus brings more than a decade of experience in sales and business development, with a strong track record in revenue growth, market development and team leadership. His hospitality career in the UAE includes roles with The Cove Rotana Resort, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah.
Younus joined the property as Assistant Director of Sales in January 2023, when it operated as Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, before continuing with the hotel through its transition to Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in July 2024. During this period, he played an important role in the resort’s rebranding and pre-opening sales activities, with responsibility across key international source markets including the UK, Germany, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, alongside oversight of corporate, Groups and MICE segments.
Under his sales remit, the resort closed Q4 2024 and YTD 2025 with the highest RGI within its competitive set, while sales-managed segments delivered a budget overachievement in 2025. He has also represented the resort at business events, workshops and exhibitions across key source markets.
Earlier in his career, Younus built extensive experience across leisure, corporate and group business, managing a diverse portfolio of international markets. His track record includes driving year-on-year revenue growth of 26% from Russia and CIS and 12% from Eastern Europe, alongside contributing to improvements in market share, RevPAR, occupancy and group conversion.
In his new role as Director of Sales, Younus will lead the resort’s sales strategy, strengthen relationships with key trade and corporate partners, and further develop established and emerging source markets as Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah enters its next phase of growth.
Ismail Alcay, General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, said:
“Younus has demonstrated strong commercial acumen, an excellent understanding of our key markets and a consistent commitment to the success of the resort. Having been part of the property through its transition and development under the Rixos brand, he brings valuable continuity as well as a clear understanding of our future commercial priorities. We are delighted to recognise his contribution with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to seeing him lead our sales team into the resort’s next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his promotion, Younus Karakkatt said:
“Having been part of the property’s journey through its transition to Rixos, I am proud of what our team has achieved together. As I step into this new role, my focus will be on building on that momentum, strengthening our partnerships across key markets and identifying new opportunities to drive the resort’s continued growth..”
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