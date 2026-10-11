Malaysia, New Zealand Condemn Deadly Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Malaysia and New Zealand have condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, which reportedly killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday "unequivocally denounced" the strike, stressing that attacks against civilians and civilian facilities cannot be justified.
"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said in a statement published on X.
Anwar warned that endangering innocent people would worsen the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and extend its impact to areas that should remain outside the fighting.
He also expressed Malaysia’s support for Saudi Arabia and its population "at this perilous hour," adding that Kuala Lumpur remained "steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further."
Separately, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters condemned the recent strikes on the Riyadh airport and other locations across Saudi Arabia. He expressed solidarity with the Saudi people and government, describing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely deplorable."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, Saturday’s airport attack killed four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
More than 300 people were reportedly injured, with those affected receiving treatment at hospitals. Some were said to be in critical condition.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the strike as officials assessed the damage and inspected facilities to determine whether they were safe to reopen. The shutdown disrupted air travel, prompting passengers to check with airlines before making their way to the airport.
Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh and the corresponding return services, citing the airport closure.
The attack came amid growing regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has intensified international concern over civilian casualties, threats to essential infrastructure and the risk of further escalation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday "unequivocally denounced" the strike, stressing that attacks against civilians and civilian facilities cannot be justified.
"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said in a statement published on X.
Anwar warned that endangering innocent people would worsen the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and extend its impact to areas that should remain outside the fighting.
He also expressed Malaysia’s support for Saudi Arabia and its population "at this perilous hour," adding that Kuala Lumpur remained "steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further."
Separately, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters condemned the recent strikes on the Riyadh airport and other locations across Saudi Arabia. He expressed solidarity with the Saudi people and government, describing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely deplorable."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, Saturday’s airport attack killed four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
More than 300 people were reportedly injured, with those affected receiving treatment at hospitals. Some were said to be in critical condition.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the strike as officials assessed the damage and inspected facilities to determine whether they were safe to reopen. The shutdown disrupted air travel, prompting passengers to check with airlines before making their way to the airport.
Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh and the corresponding return services, citing the airport closure.
The attack came amid growing regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has intensified international concern over civilian casualties, threats to essential infrastructure and the risk of further escalation.
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