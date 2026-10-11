Pakistan Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, that reportedly killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 others.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the strike, stressing the need to protect civilians and essential infrastructure amid rising regional tensions.
"Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability," Sharif said in a statement published on X.
He added that "such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately."
Sharif also reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Riyadh, declaring Pakistan’s "unwavering solidarity" with Saudi Arabia, "its leadership and brotherly people." He further emphasized Pakistan’s "steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and the "enduring" relationship between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq warned that the attack could worsen an already volatile regional situation, describing it as a "dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis."
Farooq called on all parties to show restraint and pursue diplomatic engagement, urging efforts toward a "fair resolution of the crisis, and prevent further escalation and loss of precious human lives."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, those killed in Saturday’s airport attack included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
The injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment, with some reportedly in critical condition. Authorities temporarily suspended airport operations following the strike to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities.
The closure disrupted air travel, prompting officials to advise passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh and the corresponding return services, citing the suspension of airport operations.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest strike has intensified concerns over civilian safety, the security of critical infrastructure and the potential for further escalation across the region.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the strike, stressing the need to protect civilians and essential infrastructure amid rising regional tensions.
"Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability," Sharif said in a statement published on X.
He added that "such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately."
Sharif also reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Riyadh, declaring Pakistan’s "unwavering solidarity" with Saudi Arabia, "its leadership and brotherly people." He further emphasized Pakistan’s "steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security" under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and the "enduring" relationship between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq warned that the attack could worsen an already volatile regional situation, describing it as a "dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis."
Farooq called on all parties to show restraint and pursue diplomatic engagement, urging efforts toward a "fair resolution of the crisis, and prevent further escalation and loss of precious human lives."
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, those killed in Saturday’s airport attack included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
The injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment, with some reportedly in critical condition. Authorities temporarily suspended airport operations following the strike to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities.
The closure disrupted air travel, prompting officials to advise passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled its Saturday flights to Riyadh and the corresponding return services, citing the suspension of airport operations.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest strike has intensified concerns over civilian safety, the security of critical infrastructure and the potential for further escalation across the region.
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