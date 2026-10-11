Video: 'I Am An Indian Citizen': Dhruv Rathee Claims Plainclothes Police Took Him From Gurugram Home

Digital content creator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has heavily criticized the Delhi Police. He shared a video on social media saying a group of men without uniforms barged into his house and kidnapped him while he was sleeping. Around 20 men pushed his mother aside and forced their way inside. He said they treated him like a hardcore criminal. Dhruv flashed his passport in the video to prove he is an Indian citizen. Police picked him up from his Gurugram home on Saturday morning, right before a protest called by the CJP.

Dhruv says the men kidnapped him right from his bed. Around 20 people pushed his mother and entered the house. They were not regular cops in uniform, but men in plain clothes. They literally kidnapped him before he could even react. He is using the word 'kidnapped' because this was not a legal arrest or detention. He said he would have happily gone with them if they came in uniform. He also found out that over 50 goons were camping outside his house.

I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED.

Thank you for your support, here's the full story Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

The men dragged him down from his room like a criminal. Dhruv said he suffered bruises all over his body. They did not even let him wear his slippers. He asked to see his lawyer after reaching the police station, but they denied it and did not let him use his phone. He called the rumors about him holding a foreign passport completely fake. He clearly stated he is an Indian citizen and has all the rights of a normal citizen.

Things like this do not happen in a democracy. Dhruv criticized Narendra Modi for turning the country into a dictatorship. He called it an undeclared emergency. He said such things usually happen during an emergency or in North Korea, but now it is happening in our country. He added that people will raise their voices even louder if you try to suppress them. He promised to keep speaking up for the country no matter how much they try to crush him.

Dhruv confirmed he is safe right now. But he alleged that around 15 men are stationed around his house to track his movements and stop him from stepping out. He said they have placed him under an undeclared house arrest.