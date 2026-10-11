OPPO Celebrates a 10 of F Series in India with the Launch of F35 Series, Bringing the Group Selfie Expert to a New Generation
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Assam/Guwahati, October 9th, 2026: As OPPO marks 10 years of the F Series in India, the brand today announced the launch of the OPPO F35 Series, comprising the OPPO F35 Pro and OPPO F35. Over the past decade, the F Series has evolved from introducing the “Selfie Expert” with the first-generation F1 to becoming the “Group Selfie Expert” with the new F35 Series — reflecting how the way consumers capture, share and experience moments has evolved.
From the F1 to the F35 Series, the F Series has continued to build on its imaging legacy while staying closely attuned to the aspirations and lifestyles of India's young, digitally connected service professionals. With 30 million+ F Series smartphones sold in India over the last 10 years, the series has grown alongside a generation that increasingly uses smartphones not just to capture individual moments, but to create, connect and share experiences with the people around them. The F35 Series takes this journey forward with its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, bringing more people and more of the moment into every frame.
OPPO F35 Series - Priced at INR 45,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, INR 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 54,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant of OPPO F35 Pro 5G, and INR 38,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant of the OPPO F35 5G, the OPPO F35 Series will be available for purchase starting 11th October 2026 across mainline retail outlets, OPPO India E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G will be available in three colour options: Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown, while the OPPO F35 5G will be available in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink. Consumers can also avail up to 10% Instant Cashback, No-Cost EMI options, up to 10% Exchange Bonus and Zero Down Payment schemes, along with additional festive offers on select OPPO products and services.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said: “Over the last 10 years, the F Series has evolved alongside the changing ways in which consumers across India capture, connect and share their lives. In a market as diverse as India, every region has its own way of coming together and celebrating and Assam, with its rich culture of family, festivities and shared moments, is a great reflection of this spirit. The F35 Series builds on this evolution with the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera and 100° field of view, bringing more people and more of the moment into every frame. With the Group Selfie Expert, we are taking the F Series’ decade-long imaging legacy forward in a way that reflects how consumers today come together, celebrate and create memories.”
A Decade of F Series, Built Around Changing Consumer Needs
The F Series' 10-year journey in India reflects the evolution of smartphone photography and the changing aspirations of Indian consumers. From its early focus on selfie experiences to bringing increasingly advanced imaging capabilities, durability and everyday usability to consumers, the F Series has continued to evolve with the times.
The F35 Series marks the next chapter of this journey, bringing together a camera experience designed around how consumers capture moments today, alongside features built for long-term everyday use.
This evolution comes amid continued momentum for OPPO in the Indian smartphone market. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker (Q1 2026), OPPO recorded 22% year-on-year growth, the highest among the top five brands, while its market share increased to 15.3% from 12.0% a year earlier. More recently, as per IDC India smartphone market data placed OPPO in the third position with a 13.8% market share, driven by growth in the above-₹20,000 segment.
Together, these developments underline OPPO's continued presence in India's rapidly evolving smartphone market.
Strengthening the OPPO Experience in Assam
Assam remains an important market for OPPO, with the company continuing to strengthen its consumer touchpoints across the state. OPPO currently has 19 exclusive service centres across Assam, providing consumers with dedicated after-sales support closer to home. This forms part of OPPO India's wider after-sales network of 620+ service centres across 500+ cities, supporting customers across 19 languages.
As part of its continued focus on customer experience, OPPO is also expanding its next-generation Service Center 3.0 Pro network across India. More than 60 Premium Service Centers are already operational under the 3.0 Pro experience, with 150+ new Service Center 3.0 Pro centres planned across India in 2026. The new service format is designed around greater convenience and transparency, incorporating features such as digital check-in, real-time queue updates, dynamic digital signage, optimised layouts and interactive service elements.
For consumers in Assam, this growing service ecosystem complements OPPO's expanding product portfolio by providing access to dedicated support beyond the point of purchase.
Group Selfie Expert: Bringing Everyone into the Frame
At the heart of the new F35 Series is the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to bring more people and more of the surrounding moment into a single frame.
The ultra-wide camera is supported by AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, making it easier to capture larger groups across occasions such as family gatherings, festivals, weddings, travel and everyday outings.
The OPPO F35 Pro 5G further elevates the imaging experience with Natural Tone 2.0 and a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera for wider compositions.
For consumers who create video content, the F35 Pro supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, along with Ultra-Steady mode for more stable footage. Dual-View Video allows users to simultaneously record through the front and rear cameras, capturing both the moment and their own reactions.
The F35 Pro also introduces Portrait Mode, along with creative tools including AI Popout and AI Remix Collage, enabling users to transform everyday captures into more shareable content.
The OPPO F35 5G also features a 50MP Ultra-Wide front camera with 100° FOV and a 50MP main rear camera, bringing the Group Selfie Expert experience to a wider range of consumers. OPPO F35 Series Launch Release
Built for Long Days and Long-Term Use
Beyond imaging, the F35 Series brings together features designed to support demanding everyday usage. Both the OPPO F35 Pro and F35 feature a 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, giving consumers the endurance to move between photography, content creation, entertainment and communication throughout the day.
The battery is designed to retain over 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,800 charge cycles, supporting long-term everyday use. The series also features IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance, along with Rainstorm Touch and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. These features are designed to provide added confidence during everyday use, including unexpected rain, splashes and accidental drops. OPPO F35 Series Launch Release
The F35 Series runs on ColorOS 16, bringing AI-powered tools for productivity, creativity and everyday convenience. Features include AI Recording, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Call Guard and One-Tap Security Guard.
The All-New Trinity Engine further optimises system resources to support a faster and smoother experience, while Extended Use Care 2.0 and six-year smoothness protection are designed to help maintain performance over extended use.
Performance That Keeps Up
The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, supported by a 5000mm² SuperCool VC System for improved heat dissipation during demanding usage. The F35 Pro also features a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, while the F35 comes with a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, offering smooth visuals for entertainment, content consumption and everyday use.
About OPPO India
Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.
From the F1 to the F35 Series, the F Series has continued to build on its imaging legacy while staying closely attuned to the aspirations and lifestyles of India's young, digitally connected service professionals. With 30 million+ F Series smartphones sold in India over the last 10 years, the series has grown alongside a generation that increasingly uses smartphones not just to capture individual moments, but to create, connect and share experiences with the people around them. The F35 Series takes this journey forward with its 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, bringing more people and more of the moment into every frame.
OPPO F35 Series - Priced at INR 45,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, INR 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 54,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant of OPPO F35 Pro 5G, and INR 38,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant of the OPPO F35 5G, the OPPO F35 Series will be available for purchase starting 11th October 2026 across mainline retail outlets, OPPO India E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon. The OPPO F35 Pro 5G will be available in three colour options: Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown, while the OPPO F35 5G will be available in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink. Consumers can also avail up to 10% Instant Cashback, No-Cost EMI options, up to 10% Exchange Bonus and Zero Down Payment schemes, along with additional festive offers on select OPPO products and services.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said: “Over the last 10 years, the F Series has evolved alongside the changing ways in which consumers across India capture, connect and share their lives. In a market as diverse as India, every region has its own way of coming together and celebrating and Assam, with its rich culture of family, festivities and shared moments, is a great reflection of this spirit. The F35 Series builds on this evolution with the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera and 100° field of view, bringing more people and more of the moment into every frame. With the Group Selfie Expert, we are taking the F Series’ decade-long imaging legacy forward in a way that reflects how consumers today come together, celebrate and create memories.”
A Decade of F Series, Built Around Changing Consumer Needs
The F Series' 10-year journey in India reflects the evolution of smartphone photography and the changing aspirations of Indian consumers. From its early focus on selfie experiences to bringing increasingly advanced imaging capabilities, durability and everyday usability to consumers, the F Series has continued to evolve with the times.
The F35 Series marks the next chapter of this journey, bringing together a camera experience designed around how consumers capture moments today, alongside features built for long-term everyday use.
This evolution comes amid continued momentum for OPPO in the Indian smartphone market. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker (Q1 2026), OPPO recorded 22% year-on-year growth, the highest among the top five brands, while its market share increased to 15.3% from 12.0% a year earlier. More recently, as per IDC India smartphone market data placed OPPO in the third position with a 13.8% market share, driven by growth in the above-₹20,000 segment.
Together, these developments underline OPPO's continued presence in India's rapidly evolving smartphone market.
Strengthening the OPPO Experience in Assam
Assam remains an important market for OPPO, with the company continuing to strengthen its consumer touchpoints across the state. OPPO currently has 19 exclusive service centres across Assam, providing consumers with dedicated after-sales support closer to home. This forms part of OPPO India's wider after-sales network of 620+ service centres across 500+ cities, supporting customers across 19 languages.
As part of its continued focus on customer experience, OPPO is also expanding its next-generation Service Center 3.0 Pro network across India. More than 60 Premium Service Centers are already operational under the 3.0 Pro experience, with 150+ new Service Center 3.0 Pro centres planned across India in 2026. The new service format is designed around greater convenience and transparency, incorporating features such as digital check-in, real-time queue updates, dynamic digital signage, optimised layouts and interactive service elements.
For consumers in Assam, this growing service ecosystem complements OPPO's expanding product portfolio by providing access to dedicated support beyond the point of purchase.
Group Selfie Expert: Bringing Everyone into the Frame
At the heart of the new F35 Series is the 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to bring more people and more of the surrounding moment into a single frame.
The ultra-wide camera is supported by AI Auto Wide-Angle Switch, making it easier to capture larger groups across occasions such as family gatherings, festivals, weddings, travel and everyday outings.
The OPPO F35 Pro 5G further elevates the imaging experience with Natural Tone 2.0 and a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera for wider compositions.
For consumers who create video content, the F35 Pro supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, along with Ultra-Steady mode for more stable footage. Dual-View Video allows users to simultaneously record through the front and rear cameras, capturing both the moment and their own reactions.
The F35 Pro also introduces Portrait Mode, along with creative tools including AI Popout and AI Remix Collage, enabling users to transform everyday captures into more shareable content.
The OPPO F35 5G also features a 50MP Ultra-Wide front camera with 100° FOV and a 50MP main rear camera, bringing the Group Selfie Expert experience to a wider range of consumers. OPPO F35 Series Launch Release
Built for Long Days and Long-Term Use
Beyond imaging, the F35 Series brings together features designed to support demanding everyday usage. Both the OPPO F35 Pro and F35 feature a 6-Year Durable 8000mAh Large Battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, giving consumers the endurance to move between photography, content creation, entertainment and communication throughout the day.
The battery is designed to retain over 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,800 charge cycles, supporting long-term everyday use. The series also features IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance, along with Rainstorm Touch and Military-Grade Shock Resistance. These features are designed to provide added confidence during everyday use, including unexpected rain, splashes and accidental drops. OPPO F35 Series Launch Release
The F35 Series runs on ColorOS 16, bringing AI-powered tools for productivity, creativity and everyday convenience. Features include AI Recording, AI Ultra-Clear Documents, AI Call Guard and One-Tap Security Guard.
The All-New Trinity Engine further optimises system resources to support a faster and smoother experience, while Extended Use Care 2.0 and six-year smoothness protection are designed to help maintain performance over extended use.
Performance That Keeps Up
The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, supported by a 5000mm² SuperCool VC System for improved heat dissipation during demanding usage. The F35 Pro also features a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, while the F35 comes with a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Ultra-Bright Display, offering smooth visuals for entertainment, content consumption and everyday use.
About OPPO India
Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.
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