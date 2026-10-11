Ranji Trophy: Arunachal Pradesh Forfeit Opener Against Nagaland Amid Association Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh's domestic cricket campaign has suffered another setback, with the state forfeiting its Ranji Trophy Plate Group opener against Nagaland amid an administrative deadlock that has left its cricket association without a functioning authority to manage team selection and other operations.

The match was scheduled to begin on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, coinciding with the start of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. The forfeiture follows Arunachal Pradesh's failure to field a team for their Vinoo Mankad Trophy fixture against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar earlier this week, highlighting the growing impact of the dispute on players across age groups.

The crisis stems from a legal battle over the Arunachal Cricket Association's (ACA) September elections, in which Nabam Vivek was elected president. Several district associations subsequently challenged the polls, alleging irregularities and seeking fresh elections.

The matter is pending before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court, which has reserved its order.

The court proceedings have effectively paralysed the association, preventing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from intervening to establish an alternative administrative arrangement while the matter remains pending.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier told IANS that the legal impasse had already disrupted Arunachal Pradesh's participation in junior domestic competitions, with the absence of a functioning state body making team selection and preparation impossible.

“There are two factions in the Arunachal Cricket Association, and they are having a litigation issue in the Guwahati High Court-Itanagar Bench. There was some stay order from the High Court about a couple of months ago on the board's functioning.

“So, due to the issue present in front of that bench, there is no functionary in the Arunachal Cricket Association. The matter was finally heard in the first week of September, but the judgment is yet to be delivered by the bench. So no board is in place there for quite some time, and therefore, there was no preparation to constitute a team for this Vinoo Mankad Trophy,” Saikia had told IANS.

At the time, Saikia had also expressed uncertainty over the state's participation in the Ranji Trophy, with the opening fixture against Nagaland approaching and the court yet to deliver its verdict.

“As a result, they could not field the team in the junior men's levels. I don't know what will happen over them playing in the Ranji Trophy, starting on October 11. Everybody is waiting for the outcome of the court's verdict. As the matter is sub-judice, the BCCI cannot also step in. Nobody is governing there because of this matter there in the court,” added Saikia.

The forfeiture of the Ranji Trophy fixture has now turned those concerns into a setback for the state's senior men's team. The dispute has also raised questions about Arunachal Pradesh's ability to participate in the remainder of the domestic season if the administrative vacuum continues.

The association's September elections became contentious after six district bodies, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Tawang, West Siang and Papum Pare, alleged violations of rules during the electoral process. Their challenge led to the court's interim stay on the functioning of the association, leaving competing factions claiming legitimacy without a settled administrative structure.

The consequences have extended beyond administrative functioning, with young cricketers missing opportunities to compete at the national level. Arunachal Pradesh has already been unable to field teams in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Under-19 Women's T20 Trophy, raising concerns over the development of players across the state's men's and women's programmes.

Arunachal Pradesh finished at the bottom of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group standings last season after losing all five matches. The Plate Group also features Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.