Thumbay Opens Romanian Residency Pathway
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Ajman, UAE — October 2026: Medical graduates in the UAE and across the region now have a direct route into specialist training in the European Union. Thumbay Group and George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Târgu Mureș (UMFST), one of Romania's leading public medical universities, have opened the Thumbay–UMFST International Residency Pathway Program, with 49 specialties ranging from cardiology and neurosurgery to emergency medicine and radiology.
A partnership honoured at the highest level
The launch comes as UMFST awarded its Medal of Honor, the university's highest distinction, to Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group and Founder of Gulf Medical University. Prof. Dr. Leonard Azamfirei, Rector of UMFST, presented the medal in person at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, in recognition of Dr. Moideen's leadership in transforming medical education and his role in building the strategic partnership between the two universities.
49 specialties, One European Specialist Title
The scale sets the program apart. Graduates can choose from 28 medical specialties, 13 surgical specialties and 8 paraclinical specialties, covering everything from cardiology, neurology and emergency medicine to neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery and radiology. Training runs four to six years, depending on the specialty, in line with European postgraduate standards.
Residents train in accredited clinical units across Târgu Mureș, including the Emergency Clinical County Hospital, Mureș Clinical County Hospital and the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation. Training follows the official curricula of the Romanian Ministry of Health. The training concludes with the national specialist examination, followed by the award of a specialist title by order of the Minister of Health.
Romanian law allows residents to enrol in UMFST’s doctoral school alongside their residency training, enabling them to obtain both an EU specialist qualification and a PhD.
Graduates move straight into residency after their MD, with no mandatory rotating internship. Graduates of Gulf Medical University and the Thumbay International Medicine Pathway Program receive preferential consideration for admission, while graduates of other recognised medical schools are also welcome to apply.
Applications Close Soon.
UMFST is ready to evaluate applications now. Admissions for the inaugural cohort will be completed by 20 October 2026, and admitted candidates will begin the first Romanian language module immediately after. For this first cycle, there is no pre-set seat allocation for each specialty, so candidates may apply for any of the 49 specialties.
Candidates can apply online at thumbaypathway.com/apply, send an email to ..., or call +971 6 7431333 / +971 50 1179552. The first eligibility consultation is free.
A partnership honoured at the highest level
The launch comes as UMFST awarded its Medal of Honor, the university's highest distinction, to Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group and Founder of Gulf Medical University. Prof. Dr. Leonard Azamfirei, Rector of UMFST, presented the medal in person at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, in recognition of Dr. Moideen's leadership in transforming medical education and his role in building the strategic partnership between the two universities.
49 specialties, One European Specialist Title
The scale sets the program apart. Graduates can choose from 28 medical specialties, 13 surgical specialties and 8 paraclinical specialties, covering everything from cardiology, neurology and emergency medicine to neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery and radiology. Training runs four to six years, depending on the specialty, in line with European postgraduate standards.
Residents train in accredited clinical units across Târgu Mureș, including the Emergency Clinical County Hospital, Mureș Clinical County Hospital and the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation. Training follows the official curricula of the Romanian Ministry of Health. The training concludes with the national specialist examination, followed by the award of a specialist title by order of the Minister of Health.
Romanian law allows residents to enrol in UMFST’s doctoral school alongside their residency training, enabling them to obtain both an EU specialist qualification and a PhD.
Graduates move straight into residency after their MD, with no mandatory rotating internship. Graduates of Gulf Medical University and the Thumbay International Medicine Pathway Program receive preferential consideration for admission, while graduates of other recognised medical schools are also welcome to apply.
Applications Close Soon.
UMFST is ready to evaluate applications now. Admissions for the inaugural cohort will be completed by 20 October 2026, and admitted candidates will begin the first Romanian language module immediately after. For this first cycle, there is no pre-set seat allocation for each specialty, so candidates may apply for any of the 49 specialties.
Candidates can apply online at thumbaypathway.com/apply, send an email to ..., or call +971 6 7431333 / +971 50 1179552. The first eligibility consultation is free.
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