Go Spiritual Calls for Making Mental Wellbeing a Family Priority on World Mental Health Day
(MENAFN- Cision) Mumbai, October 10, 2026: On World Mental Health Day, Go Spiritual has called on families to make their homes safe spaces where people can discuss mental health concerns without fear of judgement, ridicule or damage to the family’s reputation. Taking forward its ongoing “Harmony in Mind and Soul” campaign, the organisation is urging households to treat emotional wellbeing as a family priority alongside education, careers, financial security and physical health.
Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, who has been honoured with the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Health” award at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards, said the way a family responds when someone first shares a concern can shape whether that person feels able to seek further support. Go Spiritual’s appeal focuses on practical changes at home: listening before offering advice, respecting privacy, avoiding blame and helping people access qualified care when needed.
“We ask our children about their marks, our partners about work and our parents about medicines. We must also ask how they are feeling—and be prepared to hear an honest answer,” Tyagi said. “A home becomes emotionally safe when someone can say ‘I am struggling’ without being called weak, ungrateful or an embarrassment. Making mental wellbeing a family priority begins with that freedom.”
The organisation said that love and concern need to be expressed in ways that allow difficult conversations. A family member may hesitate to speak about distress because they expect comparison, criticism, unwanted disclosure or pressure to protect the household’s image. Go Spiritual is encouraging families to examine these responses and make room for conversations in which the person seeking support retains dignity and a voice in decisions affecting them.
“Concern about ‘what people will say’ should never become a barrier to care,” Tyagi said. “If a loved one needs counselling or a psychiatric consultation, the family’s reputation should not take priority over their wellbeing. Helping someone arrange an appointment, accompanying them if they wish or giving them privacy can be a meaningful expression of support.”
Go Spiritual’s World Mental Health Day appeal places particular emphasis on how families respond to children and young adults. It urges parents to avoid making every conversation about performance, employment or marriage, and to give young people space to discuss disappointment, uncertainty and pressure. The organisation advocates calm questions and attentive listening rather than immediately turning a disclosure into a lecture or a comparison with someone else’s achievements.
The appeal also addresses adults whose distress can be overlooked because they are expected to remain dependable. Parents, earning members and caregivers may find it difficult to admit that they feel overwhelmed. Go Spiritual encourages households to share responsibilities, acknowledge emotional strain and avoid assuming that the person who supports everyone else never needs support themselves.
Within its “Harmony in Mind and Soul” approach, Go Spiritual promotes reflection, meditation, yoga and compassionate living as practices people may choose to support their wellbeing. It maintains that participation should be voluntary and that spiritual practices must complement, rather than replace, professional mental healthcare.
“A shared moment of reflection or a peaceful family routine can have personal meaning, but nobody should be pressured to prove their faith or told to stop treatment,” Tyagi said. “The spiritual responsibility of a family is to show compassion in its actions—to respect, support and care for one another.”
Through Go Spiritual News Magazine & App and its digital platforms, the organisation continues to encourage conversations about mental wellbeing, relationships, humanity and conscious living. Its World Mental Health Day message asks families to carry that awareness into ordinary interactions throughout the year.
“Today, we ask every family to begin with one question: ‘Can everyone in this home speak honestly about how they feel?’” Tyagi concluded. “If the answer is no, there is something we can work on together. A caring home is one where people feel heard, their dignity is protected and help is welcomed.”
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director and producer, a Psychology graduate with professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. With more than two decades of experience across advertising, media, communications and entertainment, he began his career with leading advertising agencies and media houses before establishing Approach Entertainment Group. He created and co-produced the spiritual web series and film Two Great Masters, featuring Rakesh Bedi, and is also co-producing the global thriller film Liberation. He is soon preparing to direct and produce a Hindi feature film, further expanding his work in cinema
Go Spiritual is a spiritual and wellness organisation working across Spirituality, Spiritual Awareness, Philanthropy & Social Causes, Mental Health & Wellness, Ayurveda & Holistic Living, Organic Living, Spiritual Tourism, Media and Events. Its media initiative, Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, offers content on spirituality, wellness, inspirational stories and conscious living.
Approach Entertainment works across Celebrity & Talent Management, Film Productions, Advertising & Corporate Film Productions, Film Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing. The group also includes Approach Communications, an award-winning PR, Digital and Integrated Communications Agency, and Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App.
Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, who has been honoured with the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Health” award at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards, said the way a family responds when someone first shares a concern can shape whether that person feels able to seek further support. Go Spiritual’s appeal focuses on practical changes at home: listening before offering advice, respecting privacy, avoiding blame and helping people access qualified care when needed.
“We ask our children about their marks, our partners about work and our parents about medicines. We must also ask how they are feeling—and be prepared to hear an honest answer,” Tyagi said. “A home becomes emotionally safe when someone can say ‘I am struggling’ without being called weak, ungrateful or an embarrassment. Making mental wellbeing a family priority begins with that freedom.”
The organisation said that love and concern need to be expressed in ways that allow difficult conversations. A family member may hesitate to speak about distress because they expect comparison, criticism, unwanted disclosure or pressure to protect the household’s image. Go Spiritual is encouraging families to examine these responses and make room for conversations in which the person seeking support retains dignity and a voice in decisions affecting them.
“Concern about ‘what people will say’ should never become a barrier to care,” Tyagi said. “If a loved one needs counselling or a psychiatric consultation, the family’s reputation should not take priority over their wellbeing. Helping someone arrange an appointment, accompanying them if they wish or giving them privacy can be a meaningful expression of support.”
Go Spiritual’s World Mental Health Day appeal places particular emphasis on how families respond to children and young adults. It urges parents to avoid making every conversation about performance, employment or marriage, and to give young people space to discuss disappointment, uncertainty and pressure. The organisation advocates calm questions and attentive listening rather than immediately turning a disclosure into a lecture or a comparison with someone else’s achievements.
The appeal also addresses adults whose distress can be overlooked because they are expected to remain dependable. Parents, earning members and caregivers may find it difficult to admit that they feel overwhelmed. Go Spiritual encourages households to share responsibilities, acknowledge emotional strain and avoid assuming that the person who supports everyone else never needs support themselves.
Within its “Harmony in Mind and Soul” approach, Go Spiritual promotes reflection, meditation, yoga and compassionate living as practices people may choose to support their wellbeing. It maintains that participation should be voluntary and that spiritual practices must complement, rather than replace, professional mental healthcare.
“A shared moment of reflection or a peaceful family routine can have personal meaning, but nobody should be pressured to prove their faith or told to stop treatment,” Tyagi said. “The spiritual responsibility of a family is to show compassion in its actions—to respect, support and care for one another.”
Through Go Spiritual News Magazine & App and its digital platforms, the organisation continues to encourage conversations about mental wellbeing, relationships, humanity and conscious living. Its World Mental Health Day message asks families to carry that awareness into ordinary interactions throughout the year.
“Today, we ask every family to begin with one question: ‘Can everyone in this home speak honestly about how they feel?’” Tyagi concluded. “If the answer is no, there is something we can work on together. A caring home is one where people feel heard, their dignity is protected and help is welcomed.”
Sonu Tyagi is an award-winning writer, director and producer, a Psychology graduate with professional training in Advertising Management, Journalism and Filmmaking. With more than two decades of experience across advertising, media, communications and entertainment, he began his career with leading advertising agencies and media houses before establishing Approach Entertainment Group. He created and co-produced the spiritual web series and film Two Great Masters, featuring Rakesh Bedi, and is also co-producing the global thriller film Liberation. He is soon preparing to direct and produce a Hindi feature film, further expanding his work in cinema
Go Spiritual is a spiritual and wellness organisation working across Spirituality, Spiritual Awareness, Philanthropy & Social Causes, Mental Health & Wellness, Ayurveda & Holistic Living, Organic Living, Spiritual Tourism, Media and Events. Its media initiative, Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, offers content on spirituality, wellness, inspirational stories and conscious living.
Approach Entertainment works across Celebrity & Talent Management, Film Productions, Advertising & Corporate Film Productions, Film Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing. The group also includes Approach Communications, an award-winning PR, Digital and Integrated Communications Agency, and Approach Bollywood, a Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Portal & App.
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