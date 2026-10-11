SIS Limited Modernizes Core Applications and Drives AI Readiness with Nutanix
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) MUMBAI, India. – Oct 09, 2026 — SIS Limited, a leading Indian multinational specializing in security solutions, facility management, and cash logistics, today announced a major digital transformation milestone powered by Nutanix solutions (NASDAQ: NTNX). Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company. SIS Limited has moved its homegrown application, SIS Core, from the public cloud onto the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), bringing sensitive workforce and contract data back on-premises and establishing a modernized infrastructure foundation to support ongoing AI and automation initiatives.
As part of its Vision 2030 expansion strategy to scale its 350,000-strong workforce by adding 500,000 new jobs, SIS Limited relies heavily on SIS Core—a homegrown modernized application managing payroll, invoicing, contracts, and regulatory compliance enterprise-wide. Built on a microservices container architecture, SIS Core initially ran Kubernetes in the public cloud. However, increasing data volume and user concurrency introduced operational challenges around performance, security, visibility, control and cost.
To address these challenges, SIS Limited migrated its Kubernetes environment from the public cloud to NKP. The Nutanix Professional Services team also worked with SIS Limited through a structured design and planning process to define workload requirements. Implementation partner Tech9 then built a parallel Kubernetes environment to test and validate performance before production workloads were migrated. Following validation, SIS Limited moved both its primary and secondary SIS Core sites to NKP.
“We chose NKP because Nutanix gave us a lot of confidence. It offered direct implementation support helping to design and ensure the solution’s performance,” said Sushil Mishra, Assistant General Manager of IT, SIS Limited. “We have seen roughly an 80% reduction in our monthly spend compared with what we were paying our cloud provider for Kubernetes. Even without capital investment and the licensing costs over the lifetime of the platform, we still expect more than a 60% return on investment over five years.”
The migration has also strengthened SIS Limited’s administrative control over its data. Files that were previously stored in a public cloud provider’s storage now resides within the company’s own data center.
Mishra added, “With data on Nutanix, our management and IT team have great visibility and confidence in how that data is secured.”
Looking ahead, SIS Limited plans to evaluate additional business-critical applications for containerization as part of its ongoing platform consolidation and AI readiness roadmap.
“SIS Limited is setting a strong example for how large scale service enterprises can modernize critical systems with confidence. By migrating SIS Core onto the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, their leadership has established strict cost governance and data security while accelerating operational agility. This hybrid cloud foundation enables organizations to optimize efficiency today while laying the groundwork for AI-driven innovation,” said Faiz Shakir, Vice President, Sales, APJ, Nutanix
As part of its Vision 2030 expansion strategy to scale its 350,000-strong workforce by adding 500,000 new jobs, SIS Limited relies heavily on SIS Core—a homegrown modernized application managing payroll, invoicing, contracts, and regulatory compliance enterprise-wide. Built on a microservices container architecture, SIS Core initially ran Kubernetes in the public cloud. However, increasing data volume and user concurrency introduced operational challenges around performance, security, visibility, control and cost.
To address these challenges, SIS Limited migrated its Kubernetes environment from the public cloud to NKP. The Nutanix Professional Services team also worked with SIS Limited through a structured design and planning process to define workload requirements. Implementation partner Tech9 then built a parallel Kubernetes environment to test and validate performance before production workloads were migrated. Following validation, SIS Limited moved both its primary and secondary SIS Core sites to NKP.
“We chose NKP because Nutanix gave us a lot of confidence. It offered direct implementation support helping to design and ensure the solution’s performance,” said Sushil Mishra, Assistant General Manager of IT, SIS Limited. “We have seen roughly an 80% reduction in our monthly spend compared with what we were paying our cloud provider for Kubernetes. Even without capital investment and the licensing costs over the lifetime of the platform, we still expect more than a 60% return on investment over five years.”
The migration has also strengthened SIS Limited’s administrative control over its data. Files that were previously stored in a public cloud provider’s storage now resides within the company’s own data center.
Mishra added, “With data on Nutanix, our management and IT team have great visibility and confidence in how that data is secured.”
Looking ahead, SIS Limited plans to evaluate additional business-critical applications for containerization as part of its ongoing platform consolidation and AI readiness roadmap.
“SIS Limited is setting a strong example for how large scale service enterprises can modernize critical systems with confidence. By migrating SIS Core onto the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, their leadership has established strict cost governance and data security while accelerating operational agility. This hybrid cloud foundation enables organizations to optimize efficiency today while laying the groundwork for AI-driven innovation,” said Faiz Shakir, Vice President, Sales, APJ, Nutanix
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