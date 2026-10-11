Aspen Medical highlights the importance of stronger, more responsive mental health systems this World Mental Health Day
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) Abu Dhabi, October 9, 2026 – As World Mental Health Day is marked on 10 October, Aspen Medical, the global healthcare provider, is highlighting the importance of healthcare systems that are designed to deliver safe, consistent and responsive mental health services for people across different stages and settings of care.
Strengthening mental health systems requires more than assessing individual services in isolation. It requires healthcare systems to understand how services operate across different settings, identify where gaps and inconsistencies may exist, and use clinical, operational and patient insights to inform meaningful improvements.
This approach was central to a recent advisory programmes delivered by Aspen Medical to assess various mental health services across Abu Dhabi.
The programme assessed services across inpatient, outpatient, forensic and rehabilitation settings againstinternational benchmarks. Aspen Medical brought together regulatory and clinical expertise, including an experienced renowned mental health regulator and a specialist consultant psychiatrist, to provide both feedback on governance and practical operation insights to align the services with international gold standard.
The audit process combined facility walkthroughs and observation with reviews of clinical records, governance, staffing, infrastructure, referral pathways, patient rights, quality indicators and digital systems. Interviews were conducted with executives, clinical leaders, frontline personnel and support staff, alongside engagement with patients and families. In some cases, patient tracers were also used to examine continuity of care and follow individual journeys through referral, treatment and follow-up.
“Strengthening mental health systems requires us to look beyond individual facilities and understand how people experience care across the wider system,” said Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager at Aspen Medical MEA. “By combining regulatory and clinical expertise, we have successfully identifed strengths and the opportunities for improvement for our clients. This creates a stronger foundation for practical, sustainable improvements in the quality and consistency of mental health care.”
The programmes established a evidence-based baseline assessments of various mental health services across the Emirate and identified system-wide issues and opportunities to strengthen regulatory standards. This gave our clients an understanding of where services were performing effectively, where variation existed, and where risks or structural gaps required intervention
strategic recommendations provided converted those findings into practical roadmaps for improvement, covering stronger regulatory oversight, clearer service standards, improved clinical governance, better integration between providers and levels of care, more consistent workforce and safeguarding requirements, and greater use of outcome-based performance measures.
The work demonstrates how systematic assessment can support broader mental health system transformation, by connecting facility-level insights with wider regulatory and strategic priorities.
For Aspen Medical, effective mental healthcare depends on systems that are continuously evaluated, responsive to the needs of the people they serve and supported by clear standards, appropriate clinical expertise and meaningful engagement with patients and families.
As World Mental Health Day places a spotlight on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, Aspen Medical is reinforcing the value of building healthcare systems that can identify gaps, learn from experience and translate evidence and insight into practical improvements in care.
Strengthening mental health systems requires more than assessing individual services in isolation. It requires healthcare systems to understand how services operate across different settings, identify where gaps and inconsistencies may exist, and use clinical, operational and patient insights to inform meaningful improvements.
This approach was central to a recent advisory programmes delivered by Aspen Medical to assess various mental health services across Abu Dhabi.
The programme assessed services across inpatient, outpatient, forensic and rehabilitation settings againstinternational benchmarks. Aspen Medical brought together regulatory and clinical expertise, including an experienced renowned mental health regulator and a specialist consultant psychiatrist, to provide both feedback on governance and practical operation insights to align the services with international gold standard.
The audit process combined facility walkthroughs and observation with reviews of clinical records, governance, staffing, infrastructure, referral pathways, patient rights, quality indicators and digital systems. Interviews were conducted with executives, clinical leaders, frontline personnel and support staff, alongside engagement with patients and families. In some cases, patient tracers were also used to examine continuity of care and follow individual journeys through referral, treatment and follow-up.
“Strengthening mental health systems requires us to look beyond individual facilities and understand how people experience care across the wider system,” said Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager at Aspen Medical MEA. “By combining regulatory and clinical expertise, we have successfully identifed strengths and the opportunities for improvement for our clients. This creates a stronger foundation for practical, sustainable improvements in the quality and consistency of mental health care.”
The programmes established a evidence-based baseline assessments of various mental health services across the Emirate and identified system-wide issues and opportunities to strengthen regulatory standards. This gave our clients an understanding of where services were performing effectively, where variation existed, and where risks or structural gaps required intervention
strategic recommendations provided converted those findings into practical roadmaps for improvement, covering stronger regulatory oversight, clearer service standards, improved clinical governance, better integration between providers and levels of care, more consistent workforce and safeguarding requirements, and greater use of outcome-based performance measures.
The work demonstrates how systematic assessment can support broader mental health system transformation, by connecting facility-level insights with wider regulatory and strategic priorities.
For Aspen Medical, effective mental healthcare depends on systems that are continuously evaluated, responsive to the needs of the people they serve and supported by clear standards, appropriate clinical expertise and meaningful engagement with patients and families.
As World Mental Health Day places a spotlight on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, Aspen Medical is reinforcing the value of building healthcare systems that can identify gaps, learn from experience and translate evidence and insight into practical improvements in care.
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